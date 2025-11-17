How the Raiders Secondary Will Be Tested in Week 11
One important improvement you are seeing from the Las Vegas Raiders on the defensive side of the ball has been the secondary. That was a problem for the Raiders in the first half of the season.
Over the last few games, they have been playing better football and they know they still have a long way to go, and they want to be better. This is a young secondary group, and they know that coming into the season that there were going to be growing pains for them.
A lot of credit has to go to the Raiders' defensive coordinator, Patrick Graham. Graham is once again providing huge value for this Raiders defense. They have been better in each season that he has been with the team, and now you are seeing them turn it around to start the season halfway. They want to be able to create turnovers and put their offense in good positions to score points. That is what they did last week, and going into their next game, that is the plan.
Raiders Secondary Are Ready for Next Challenge
Cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly had his best game of his career last week, where he had two interceptions. That is something big for Kelly; he has struggled for most of the season. But the Raiders are rolling with him and are going to stick with him the rest of the season.
"One, the attributes in terms of physical, like he's long, he's fast, he's physical, does a solid job tackling, so that stuff stands out," said Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. "And then when he's presented with a one on-one matchup or one on one challenge, he's done a good job of stepping up to the plate in terms of handling that."
"Playing penalty free for the most part, that's a big part of it too. And just his veteran leadership, as a joke, his nickname is E. They call him E and different stuff, like he's strictly business. Like, to me as an old school cat, EPMD strictly business."
The Raiders secondary will have to be at its best as they will be facing two tough and good wide receivers in Week 11 in Ceedee Lamb and George Pickens of the Dallas Cowboys.
"He's so talented. In terms of size, speed, ability to catch the ball, catch radius, and then the ability to flash his hands late, and just the savviness, and then after the catch, his willingness to block in there. I mean, this guy, he's a skilled athlete. And is it a skill? I mean, I don't know, but just the way he's able to slow down and catch the ball probably can count as a skill," said Graham about Pickens.
