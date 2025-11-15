The Deep History Pete Carroll Has With Cowboys' Schottenheimer
The Las Vegas Raiders will once again have all eyes on them in Week 11. The Raiders will host the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders and Cowboys are two of the most iconic franchises in all sports. That has something to do with why they put these teams on Monday Night Football. These are two teams that have a strong fan base and two teams that are not playing good football. Something will have to give in this matchup in Week 11.
The Raiders are under a new head coach this season in Pete Carroll. The Cowboys are on the same boat this season with their head coach, Brian Schottenheimer. The season is going similarly for both teams as well. They are trying to find the winning formula, and both have struggled on different sides of the ball. But all that goes out the window in this game. Someone is going to come out on top, and both head coaches still have their teams playing hard football despite their records.
Pete Carroll on Cowboys head coach
"Well, he was an offensive coordinator for us, and he's been a great coach, a great family background," said Raiders head coach Pete Carroll on Brian Schottenheimer. His dad is one of the guys that I have the most respect for, for the way he styled his coaching and all of that. Brian [Schottenheimer] has his own way, what's really, I think, his stamp on this team, and right now is the offense."
"They're really functioning at a high level. They're ranked highly in almost every one of the critical categories -- points, yards, all kinds of stuff. And I know that that's where his mark is, and they made an effort this past week to go get Quinnen [Williams] and to make a statement that they're trying to make sure and help the defense."
"And that's a franchise at work. They're trying to figure it out. But I think that's really what he owns. He's an offensive guy from the start. I think it sounds like everything's working out, and they're trying to figure it out just like everybody else is. And so, I wish him the best."
Both coaches want to show that they are the head coaches for the future for their respective teams, and on Monday Night Football is the right place to show why there are positive things to look forward to.
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Raiders when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on the Raiders. While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss Pete Carroll.