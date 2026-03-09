Raiders Set a New NFL Record With Tyler Linderbaum Splash

The Las Vegas Raiders are bringing in the best offensive linemen in this free agency class. The Raiders have agreed on terms with center Tyler Linderbaum. Linderbaum was great last season, and going into this offseason, he was the top offensive lineman and one of the top overall free agents.

The Raiders made this move a top priority as they are looking to build their offensive line for next season and give their future quarterback the best protection that they can.

Jun 10, 2025; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum (64) looks on during an NFL OTA at Under Armour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

"ESPN Sources: former Ravens free-agent center Tyler Linderbaum reached an agreement today on a record deal with the Raiders, who are awarding him with a three-year, $81 million deal that includes $60 million guaranteed and makes him the highest paid interior offensive lineman in NFL history," said NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Raiders Offensive Line has one of the best now

The Raiders are going to make Linderbaum the highest-paid interior offensive linemen in NFL history. That was previously held by Cowboys guard Tyler Smith. This is money well spent for the Raiders. Linderbaum is still young, and it gives the Raiders a great player for next season and for years to come.

The Raiders will now build the offensive line around Linderbaum, and they have some key pieces that will fit the puzzle. The Silver and Black want to be better on the offensive side next year, and a big piece of that is fixing the offensive line is now heading to Las Vegas. This is a great sign for general manager John Spytek, head coach Klint Kubiak, and minority owner Tom Brady. They got one of the best free agents. That is something that has been a problem in the past, not today.

Nov 16, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms-up with center Tyler Linderbaum (64) prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

The Raiders' offensive linemen are a key thing the Raiders have been talking about this offseason, and it was a huge reason they want to bring in Linderbaum.

The Silver and Black are set at three offensive line positions. With veteran offensive tackle Kolton Miller, guard Powers-Johnson, and now Linerbaum anchoring the line at center.

Jun 10, 2025; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum (64) snaps the ball during an NFL OTA at Under Armour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

The Raiders are going to take top quarterback prospect Fernando Mendoza first overall in next month's 2026 NFL Draft. The Raiders have now made moves to help protect the young quarterback and make sure they give him the best opportunity to be successful coming into the NFL. A big move by the Raiders will certainly make the offense better in 2026. More is to come, surely.