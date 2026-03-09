Instant Grade on Raiders' Big-Time Signing of C Tyler Linderbaum

The Las Vegas Raiders' roster needs were on full display for the entire 2025 regular season. Las Vegas' most significant need was unquestionably its offensive line. The Raiders' offensive line allowed the most sacks in the National Football League in 2025. The unit singlehandedly doomed the season.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders are Ready for a Change

Las Vegas ' issues along its offensive line were multifaceted. The unit needed better talent among its starters, and additional depth behind those players. Both of those problems were only made worse by injuries to two of their best starters, forcing them to rely on depth they did not have.

The Raiders ' offensive line factored into Geno Smith leading the league in interceptions, and the Raiders finishing the season last in rushing yards. Football games are won and lost in the trenches. Las Vegas' offensive line was beat weekly by opposing defenses.

Sep 14, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum (64) before the game against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

The Raiders have moved on from Smith and are all but guaranteed to select quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. Las Vegas entered the offseason on a mission to not let its offensive line lead to its demise again. They also must protect Mendoza and Ashton Jeanty.

Raiders general manager John Spytek has wasted no time making the moves it will take to fix its offensive line and supporting cast around Mendoza. According to Adam Schefter, Las Vegas reportedly signed former Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum to a deal.

Nov 16, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) and center Tyler Linderbaum (64) celebrate a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

"ESPN Sources: former Ravens free-agent center Tyler Linderbaum reached an agreement today on a record deal with the Raiders, who are awarding him with a three-year, $81 million deal that includes $60 million guaranteed and makes him the highest paid interior offensive lineman in NFL history," Schefter said.

Earlier this offseason, Raiders general manager John Spytek explained his mindset on addressing the Raiders' offensive line issues by adding linemen with professional experience. Although he says experience is not the deciding factor, signing a player like Linderbaum makes his stance clear.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) gets loose before the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“We're going to attack this entire offseason with an extremely open mind. And anybody that can help bolster that offensive line and do the job required will be considered,” Spytek said.

“We have a lot of cap space; we've got some elite draft picks and maybe adding a veteran presence in there or two would be helpful but not necessarily an absolute necessity. We're not going to begin with the end in mind."

Oct 30, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs up to the line with center Tyler Linderbaum (64) and offensive tackle Roger Rosengarten (70) during the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Adding Linderbaum quickly eliminates center as a need, as well as one of their offensive guard positions, as Jackson Powers-Johnson will take one of those spots. The Raiders will now pivot to addressing their left guard situation, which may include resigning Dylan Parham.

Regardless, adding Linderbaum will set the tone for Spytek, Klint Kubiak, and his offense. The Raiders still have room for improvement on the line, but signing Linderbaum is a strong step in the right direction.

Grade: A