Raiders Look To Bridge Current, Future in 2026 and Beyond

The Las Vegas Raiders used this offseason to quickly fill their roster with talent. Not only did they add talent, but they also brought in a good mix of young talent and proven veterans. After years of falling victim to roster decay, Las Vegas has addressed many of the roster's biggest needs.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; The Las Vegas Raiders shield logo at midfield at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders have had a productive offseason in hopes of having a productive 2026 regular season. As it stands, Las Vegas' offseason looks like a significant step towards moving past a very forgettable few seasons and into what they hope will be a more successful future.

The future that the Raiders have in mind will require time. Yet, it will also require quality moves and a solid development plan. Las Vegas has made some of the necessary quality moves. They will need more next offseason and beyond, but for now, they are in a good position.

Offseason Additions

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Las Vegas' front office has already supplied the necessary talent to at least match its three wins from last season. In reality, it is fair to expect them to surpass that mark, even if only by a game or two. Las Vegas has improved on paper; they are now working on putting it all together on the field.

As the Raiders continue their offseason programs in preparation for the 2026 season, they hope their coaching staff and roster moves will work cohesively. Organized Team Activities were a significant step in the Raiders' rebuild, as will the ensuing mandatory mincamp.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

As critical as Las Vegas' offseason programs have been and will be, the return of star defensive end Maxx Crosby is equally important. After an offseason saga that saw Crosby traded, then not traded, and back with the Raiders, Las Vegas now awaits his return from offseason surgery.

Although still recovering, Crosby noted that he is eager to return to the field. The veteran has been present at OTAs and looks forward to returning as soon as possible to face off against the likes of Kirk Cousins, who has been as vocal in practice as Crosby normally is.

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

“I miss it so much. Those are the little things that I feel like people don't really get to see. People see it on Sundays and things like that, but that competitive nature is every day for me. So, whatever I'm doing, I want to go out there and establish my dominance and talk my mess and do what I do," Crosby said.

“And I see Kirk [Cousins] talking a little bit to the defense, and I'm like, 'Alright, I got something for you when I come back.' But that's what you want. If you have one or two guys that are out there trying to be the big dog, you're probably not going to be very good as a team. There are 53 guys on the roster; we need a bunch of dogs and a bunch of guys that are going to not just bark at each other but bite and bite back."

Mutual Respect

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Las Vegas' solid mix of veterans and young players has added a new layer to an offseason already full of them for the Raiders. However, as the Raiders aim to change the culture in and around their team, each added layer becomes a critical component of their turnaround.

Crosby's return and how all of Las Vegas' new additions will mesh with their remaining roster are unquestionably one of the biggest aspects of their offseason. The Raiders' quick roster revamp was just what they needed, but respect between the new and the old is also vital.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a Las Vegas Raiders helmet during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Crosby continued, noting Cousins's career productivity and the respect his prior accomplishments command from Crosby and others. The Raiders signed Cousins for several reasons, many of which have already been on display in OTAs.

“And that's what Kirk has done. I mean, I was just walking down the hallway – they got our TVs up and they show highlights and we always have throwback games on in the building –I'm walking by and it was showing a game of Kirk in Minnesota and it said like 450 yards and two touchdowns on the ticker, and I was like, 'Yeah, this dude Kirk has been doing it for a long time at a high level.' So, big shout out to my man Kirk, he's awesome, man. I really didn't know much about him," Crosby said.

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Cousins and Crosby both represent the collective state the Raiders currently find themselves in. As they move into the future, in a roundabout way, Crosby's steady presence is one of the many factors that paved the way for Cousins, which will pave the way for Fernando Mendoza.

Several questions remain for Las Vegas, but it finally has a clear plan for the future as the Raiders look to get back to relevance.