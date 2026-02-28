One Linebacker the Raiders Should Target in Free Agency

It is known that the Las Vegas Raiders have a lot of different holes to fill this offseason. The Raiders roster is going to see a lot of new faces next season.

The Raiders have a lot of work to do, but they know they now have the right people in the building to make this team better going into next season. The Raiders will be looking at many different positions this offseason to improve. The good news for the Raiders is that they have the resources to put a good roster together.

General manager John Spytek let it be known that they want to build this team the right way. In a way that is sustainable and consistent. That is something that the Raiders have been searching for over the last two decades. This new regime looks to give them that, and they are taking a different approach this time around. Everything is feeling different for the Silver and Black, but the Raiders will still be judged by their wins and losses. And there has not been much winning going on.

A position group that the Raiders will surely bring in players this offseason is the linebacker group. They are thin at linebacker this offseason. And the starting linebackers from last season are all free agents. The Raiders will look to bring in the linebackers that they feel are the best for the roster and fit the defense that new defensive coordinator Rob Leonard will be running. That will be a key going into free agency for the Raiders when looking to build the defense.

Aaron Schatz of ESPN gave a free agent linebacker that the Raiders should go after and who will be a good fit for the team next season.

LB Quay Walker (GB)

"The Raiders could use playmakers all across their defense, and both of last season's starting linebackers are free agents. Walker had 128 combined tackles with the Packers last season and has sideline-to-sideline speed to track down running backs. He can be used as a blitzer as well. The Raiders would just need to make sure their other linebacker is strong in coverage, as that's a weakness for Walker."

Walker will give the Raiders an upgrade at the linebacker position. The Raiders would also have a starter if they sign Walker. Walker would be a good pick-up for the Silver and Black, and there is going to be more than one team going after Walker this offseason.

