Raiders' Spytek Makes Big Trade Ahead of Releasing 53-Man Roster

HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders are already making moves ahead of the NFL cut-down to the mandatory 53-man limit later this afternoon.

Moments ago, we learned that the Silver and Black are trading IOL Jordan Meredith to the New York Jets. Terms of the compensation were not disclosed to us, but a source close to the situation said, “The trade is done.”

John Spytek, Mike McCoy | Darrell CraigHarris, On SI

This confirms previous reporting by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

What This Means

Las Vegas Raiders G Jordan Meredith | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

In my last 53-man projection , I had the Raiders keeping nine offensive linemen; Meredith was one of them. However, I have been stressing that the Raiders were looking at trades (Meredith is NOT the only one).

This could allow the Raiders to carry only eight offensive linemen, opening the door to keeping an additional defensive lineman, cornerback, or even an additional RB like Roman Hemby?

Roman Hemby | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

At this moment, it is very clear that, minus another trade, there are eight for-sure offensive linemen making this roster:

Offensive Line (8)

Bolded names are starters, and italicized are currently battling to start.

C Tyler Linderbaum

Tyler Linderbaum | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

OL (All Five Spots) Trey Zuhn III (R)

T Charles Grant

T Kolton Miller

Kolton Miller | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

T Delmar “DJ” Glaze, “The Mule”

IOL Jackson Powers-Johnson (JPJ)

G Spencer Burford

Atonio Mafi, Spencwer Burford, Kolton Miller | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

G Caleb Rogers

Kubiak Stresses the Point

This Raiders team can still pull off some other trades, and they hold the right of first refusal on the waiver wire.

Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

For each player waived by any of the other 31 teams, the Raiders can claim them, and the player and other teams have no say; as a reward for being the worst team last season, that is what they get.

I asked Klint Kubiak about roster building and construction, like the waiver wire on Friday, and how a move like this Meredith trade gives the team even more flexibility. His answer made clear how franchises and the men behind them navigate the NFL waters.

Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

"It's a possibility. Working really closely with Spy [John Spytek] and all the scouts right now. This will be a really important couple of days here. We're first in the order, so that's something we're going to look hard at."

Spyteking

GM John Spytek has proven to have an eye for talent and a penchant for making quick moves. I have named those skills "Spyteking," and this move of trading Meredith, rather than having to cut him, is significant.

John Spytek, Mark Davis | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

He told us earlier this year what he is looking for in a Raider player, and it is important to remember it.

"Humility, a great passion to play the game of football. It's such a hard game. Your competitive spirit has to run really high. You've got to be willing to play through a bunch of tough circumstances. And to me, it always goes back to the love of the game. The guys that truly love the game of football, they love to practice, they love to prepare, they love to watch film, they love to play hurt. So, I mean those things - I'm kind of uncompromising on those things."

Watch Our Latest Podcast on the Roster