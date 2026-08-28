Projecting Las Vegas Raiders Practice Squad Post-Training Camp

HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders, last night, put the finishing touches on training camp by hosting the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium for the final preseason game.

This is a deep but very young roster amid the Raiders' rebuild, and because of the youth, projecting the practice squad is significantly more difficult than in previous years.

Brian Stark, John Spytek | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The Raiders GM, John Spytek, and his amazing team of Brian Stark, Brandon Yeargan, and Brandon Hunt, and their respective teams, did a terrific job in the draft that culminated in the selection of QB Fernando Mendoza No. 1 overall, the man NFL executives saw as the best QB prospect in the last four drafts.

But it is also a roster full of UDFA hidden gems. Those undrafted free agents made a major impact on the 53-man roster, but they will also be reflected here.

Brandon Hunt, Brandon Yeargan | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

What Is the Practice Squad?

Several years ago, the NFL, in addition to its 53-man roster, allowed teams to sign players early in their careers to the practice squad. A total of 16 players are allowed.

Big Vision, Big Opportunity

In addition to those 16 players, teams can retain an additional 17th player if that player is making his journey to the NFL from an international destination. For example, I have the Raiders keeping K Kansei “Tokyo Toe” Matsuzawa from Japan as their International Pathway Player in this projection.

Waiver Wire Winners

Raiders | Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

Another reason predicting this practice squad is so difficult is that, as the worst team in the NFL last year and the team that gained the No. 1 overall pick, the Raiders have the right of first refusal on every player cut by the other 31 teams.

The Raiders can claim any player’s contract cut by another team, and neither the other team nor the player has any say or right of refusal.

Because of this waiver wire win, I expect the Silver and Black to add players not listed on the final projected 53-man roster and not currently wearing the Raiders uniform.

Projected 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Practice Squad

1. WR EJ Williams

2. WR Chase Roberts

3. RB Roman Hemby

4. S Tristin McCollum

5. CB Decamerion Richardson OR Greedy Vance

Las Vegas Raiders CB Greedy Vance | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

6. QB Jacob Clark

7. DT Brandon Cleveland

8. LB Xavian Sorey Jr.

Las Vegas Raiders DB Greedy Vance | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

9. TE Patrick Gurd

10. C Will Putnam

11. WR Shedrick Jackson

Shedrick Jackson | Darrell Craig Harris, on SI

12. WR Deven Thompkins

13. WR Brandon Johnson

14. S Devin Lafayette

Kansei Matsuzawa | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

15. DT Treven Ma'ae

16. LB Cameron McGrone

17. K Kansei “Tokyo Toe” Matsuzawa (International Pathway Exemption Player)

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