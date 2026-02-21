Former NFL Coach Praises Raiders' Presumed Future Quarterback, Fernando Mendoza

The Las Vegas Raiders are just a few weeks away from finally addressing a long-standing issue on their roster.

Raiders Set to Fill Significant Need

The Raiders have started seven different quarterbacks over the past three seasons. Two of those seasons included 10-game losing streaks. All three of those seasons led to head coaches and offensive coordinators being fired. The Raiders must fix their offense this offseason.

Las Vegas is set to take a significant step towards doing so with the top pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. The Raiders are likely to select quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Former head coach Urban Meyer recently praised the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) speaks to the media after the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Mid-year, Todd McShay and I both said [Mendoza] needed to come back for another year. He's not ready. And then, he went on a magical run, and I mean, he is more than ready," Meyer said. "And once I got to know this guy, I compare him to Drake Maye," Meyer said.

"I compare him to Alex Smith. I just think the guy is a coach on the field, and the best version of Mendoza we have not seen yet. You look at game five, six, and you look at the last four games of the season, other than his jersey number and name on the back, he improved that much. I just love this kid."

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) hands the ball to Roman Hemby (1) as Miami's Rueban Bain Jr. (4) closes in during the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mendoza should be just what the Raiders have needed at the quarterback position, but have not had for many years. This assumes the Raiders' front office gives Mendoza the tools he needs on the field to succeed. Primarily, the Raiders must fix their offensive line, which allowed over 60 sacks in 2025.

Raiders General Manager John Spytek knows just how critical it is for Las Vegas to hold the No. 1 pick in the draft, especially with a clear-cut choice at quarterback waiting to be selected. Along with hiring Kubiak as their head coach, adding Mendoza will be the cornerstone of Las Vegas' offseason.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) passes to Charlie Becker (80) during the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The league is littered with when you get the top pick right, those guys are franchise altering players. There's probably no more important hire in an NFL organization than the head coach. They're the daily guy. They set the vision, they set the cadence. They are what touches the players every day and demand excellence from players. And the players are the ones that have to go out there and do it,” Spytek said earlier this offseason.

“And the more good players you have, and the better person at the helm that you have steering that ship, my experiences is, the more successful you are. And you look at, are there two more important hires in an organization than a quarterback and a head coach? I think we probably all would agree that those two men usually steer the ship, and that's out in front of us right now."

Follow us on: X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Have every Raiders story straight to your email with the latest news. Our newsletter is completely FREE. We will not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.