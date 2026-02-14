The Raiders Must Address This Position Once and for All

The Las Vegas Raiders have gradually watched their roster worsen over the past three seasons. At no position is that truer than at the wide receiver position. After the respective departures of Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers, Las Vegas' already-bare group of wide receivers became even more bare.

Current Situation

The Raiders still have a talented wide receiver in Tre Tucker. However, they need more, as Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton need much more development moving forward. Las Vegas' group of wide receivers is near the bottom of the league. The Raiders are planning to draft a quarterback.

However, Las Vegas does not have any dependable wide receivers for presumed No. 1 overall pick, Fernando Mendoza, to throw to. The Raiders do have plenty of draft picks and money to spend in free agency this offseason. They must spend wisely but it is clear wide receiver is a glaring need.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) makes a catch against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Although the Raiders will likely use one of their draft picks on a wide receiver, they have enough young and unproven wide receivers on the roster. Las Vegas should use some of their surplus of cap space to address the wide receiver position with a proven veteran.

The Raiders have money to spend and legitimate options to address the position. Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports has an idea for Las Vegas, which is undoubtedly in need of a clear-cut No. 1 wide receiver for Mendoza to throw to. They cannot start next season without addressing the position.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) celebrates running back Ashton Jeanty (2) touchdown reception against the Houston Texans in the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

“If you’re the Raiders, you’re trying to give Fernando Mendoza, who we assume is going to be the No. 1 overall pick, as many weapons as possible. It’s pretty nice with Ashton Jeanty and Brock Bowers in that offense, but they are a little thin at wide receiver. So, bringing in someone like Tee Higgins, who has been a 1B over the course of his career, I don’t even consider him a secondary option in that offense," Sullivan said.

“He is a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver. He just happens to be in the shadow of arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL in. You put him in that offense with Klint Kubiak. We’ve seen what he was able to do within terms of a league-leading target share. This is someone who could be heavily involved in that offense.”

Wide receiver is a non-negotiable for the Raiders this offseason.

Follow us on: X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Have every Raiders story straight to your email with the latest news. Our newsletter is completely FREE. We will not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.