Texans' Star Will Anderson Gives Raiders' Jeanty Unbelievable Praise

The Las Vegas Raiders went against the grain when they drafted running back Ashton Jeanty No. 6 overall. Drafting a running back that high will always come with criticism, and certainly did before, during, and after the NFL Draft in which Jeanty was selected.

Las Vegas ' 2025 season only seemed to validate that criticism to a degree. However, the Raiders did not draft Jeanty for what he could do this season. The Raiders' front office selected Jeanty with the long-term future of the organization in mind. On Sunday against the Houston Texans, he showed why.

Jeanty Continues to Gain Respect

Following Sunday's matchup, Texans linebacker Will Anderson praised Jeanty's performance and skillset. Jeanty's career day confirmed what was never in doubt for Jeanty or anyone else involved with the Raiders. It has been tough sledding for Jeanty this season, but on Sunday, he shone.

“I’ve never been in the game and actually like stopped and was like: ‘man this man’s a dog. A ton of respect for him. He’s going to be a really good player in this league. Tough back, tough runner, hard to bring down. He’s going to do a lot of great things in this league," Anderson said to Kristie Rieken of the Associated Press.

On Monday, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll

“The other part of it about Ashton, I'm not sure what you wanted on this one, but he played a fantastic game. The runs that he had for the six and eight yards, or the five and six yards, were some of his best. He was tough as hell. He was fighting and clawing and scratching, and the guys were pushing the piles, and he was lunging forward,” Carroll said.

“And eventually, like with a great runner, it happens and there's the space, and then he's gone. And so, I thought he played a tremendous game. We went deep to him a couple times in practice last week, and he made the same plays in practice. And the play comes up in the game -- it's no big deal. And matter of fact, he made kind of a circus catch in practice one day on the same play."

Carroll noted that Jeanty was built to perform well in big moments. As the Raiders enter the offseason, their primary goal should be finding an offensive line to give Jeanty a legitimate chance at more of those big moments.

“So, he's a big-time performer. He can come through and do what he's capable of doing in game time if you give him the chances, and that's what we're trying to do. And we got to run the ball a little bit more on a couple extra snaps, and he's gone. And so, that's really encouraging," Carroll said.

