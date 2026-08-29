This Raiders WR Deserves Shot on the Active Roster

The Las Vegas Raiders will soon finalize their 53-man roster ahead of the 2026 season.

Some players will be obvious roster locks, like defensive end Maxx Crosby and tight end Brock Bowers. However, several Raiders are fighting for a roster spot before cuts come down in just a few days.

Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

One player who has shined throughout training camp and the preseason is wide receiver Shedrick Jackson. Through three preseason games, Jackson has totaled four receptions for 74 yards and has looked good doing it.

There are several reasons why Jackson deserves to be on the active roster when the Raiders take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 1. Let's go through a few of them.

Jackson's Impressive Play

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) runs with the ball during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jackson was an undrafted free agent in 2023 out of Auburn who started his career with the Cincinnati Bengals before joining the Raiders' practice squad in 2024. He saw game action in 2025, catching four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown.

There wasn't much hype around Jackson as a prospect, but he has shown improvement as a route-runner and a pass-catcher during his time in the league. He has NFL-level speed, and with his all-around skill set improving, has turned himself into a real asset to the Silver and Black.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) carries the ball during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season was a disaster for the Raiders, but Jackson's first NFL touchdown was a moment he'll never forget. He beat Denver Broncos cornerback Riley Moss on a post route, as his first-ever professional catch went for a score.

Jackson is the great-nephew of Raiders legend Bo Jackson. While he doesn't have his great-uncle's athleticism, he has worked hard to become a viable option for this Raiders team.

Raiders' Lack of Proven WRs

Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Klint Kubiak and the Raiders are desperately looking for anyone to separate themselves in this wide receiver room. No one is doing what the coaching staff is asking more than Jackson.

The Raiders will likely carry five or six receivers on the active roster, and given Jackson's play, the decision may be more difficult. Players like Jalen Nailor, Tre Tucker, and Jack Bech are locks, but Jackson could nab a spot as the fifth or sixth receiver if the staff feels he's done enough.

Shedrick Jackson | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Las Vegas won't have many difference-makers at receiver this season, and with so many players all so close together in talent level, Jackson may feel like he has a real shot to make the 53.

He's earned it with the way he's worked this offseason. We'll see if the coaching staff feels the same way.