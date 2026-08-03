How Raiders’ Cousins Will ‘Lean On’ WR Jalen Nailor

It took the Las Vegas Raiders only one season to realize that the Pete Carroll-Geno Smith era was no longer necessary to keep around.

This offseason, Las Vegas hired Klint Kubiak as head coach, signed Kirk Cousins, and drafted Fernando Mendoza. It has been thoroughly discussed that the Raiders will start the 37-year-old quarterback in Week 1 and potentially for the entire season. While speaking with the media on Sunday, Jalon Nailor spoke on his connection with the veteran quarterback and why the team has immense trust in the longtime starter.

Nailor's Thoughts

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"He's done so much in this league, and we can just build up and build upon our team from him, just going on what he says; he's done this plenty of times," Nailor said. "He's a winning quarterback, so just things that he says, you got to pay attention to what he's saying, really hone in on that type of stuff and just be a complete team."

"Absolutely," Nailor said of whether his chemistry with Cousins has developed throughout the offseason. "We had those first two years in Minnesota and back coming here now. He said he's going to lean on me a little bit, knowing that we have that connection. So, I feel like it's been building each and every day."

Takeaways and Reactions

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko (left) talks with quarterbacks Fernando Mendoza (15) and Kirk Cousins (8) during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Throughout the offseason, a main topic of discussion has been the quarterback position. While fans would love to see Mendoza start the majority of the season, Las Vegas' coaching staff is prioritizing Mendoza's long-term development, and allowing the rookie quarterback to sit and learn is what’s best.

Additionally, there’s no better veteran to learn from than Cousins, who has experience in Kubiak's system and has always been able to diagnose the defense pre-snap and vocalize those changes to the entire offense. Watching that from the sidelines will expedite Mendoza's understanding , and what people need to realize is that playing quarterback expands past the physical. You also have to be incredibly knowledgeable about what an opposing defense is doing.

Cousins may be much more physically limited than earlier in his career, especially after tearing his Achilles tendon in 2023. That being said, the 14-year veteran will have this offense on schedule every play. Increased pressure will limit this offense to an extent, but Las Vegas bolstered the offensive line with several reinforcements, including center Tyler Linderbaum . Cousins' experience and knowledge of this offensive scheme are why he has earned the trust of his teammates.