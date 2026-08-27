What Raiders WR Questions Could Mean for Future

The Las Vegas Raiders are focused solely on the 2026 NFL season, and with something to prove, there's nothing more important than the next four months.

However, it's never too early for mock drafts, and on Wednesday, ESPN's Jordan Reid released a 2027 mock draft, with the Raiders picking inside the top five and selecting Texas WR Cam Coleman.

Raiders Add Elite Weapon at No. 5

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders helmets on the sidelines at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The Raiders got their QB1 in April when they picked Fernando Mendoza; now they get their true WR1," Reid said. "Coleman is a sleek-built pass catcher who can make acrobatic receptions look routine with his outstanding catch radius. He transferred from Auburn to Texas, and this upcoming season could see his production explode as Arch Manning's featured option."

"Coleman can run every route on the route tree, so having him join 2024 first-rounder Brock Bowers and 2025 first-rounder Ashton Jeanty would give Las Vegas a formidable core around Mendoza."

Analysis of the Pick

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak before the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Again, Las Vegas doesn't care about what's in store next offseason, and rightfully so. However, this would be an exciting pick for the Raiders. Coleman's route tree is expansive, and there's really nothing he can't do on the football field. In this mock, he is the second receiver off the board, only behind Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith, who is evaluated as a generational talent.

When assessing the Raiders' roster, the one clear void is the lack of a true WR1. Brock Bowers is the top pass-catching option, but there's not a legitimate threat on the outside. There are certainly compelling pieces, including Jalen Nailor, Malik Benson, and Tre Tucker, but with all due respect, none of these players are a go-to wide receiver.

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) attempts a pass during the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pairing Coleman with Bowers in the passing attack and complementing Ashton Jeanty in the rushing attack , while providing Fernando Mendoza with a bona fide top wide receiver, would be ideal. Las Vegas set the foundation this offseason, bolstering the offensive line and adding reinforcements to the defense.

Next offseason, I expect general manager John Spytek to prioritize surrounding Mendoza, who will undoubtedly be the starter in 2027, with as many weapons as possible. Bowers is already an elite pass-catching option, but the Raiders are missing that solidified WR1. Nevertheless, this would be a great pick by Las Vegas if the board fell this way. However, that's a long way away, and the Raiders selecting from the No. 5 spot would be somewhat surprising, as they could be competitive in 2026.