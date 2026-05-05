Determining if Raiders' WR Talent Is Sufficient

Much has been made known about how the Las Vegas Raiders approached acquiring wide receiver talent.

There are no household-wide receiver names on the roster, and there should be some consternation about how that room looks as we approach the regular season. Is it a good enough supporting cast on the perimeter for new quarterback Fernando Mendoza ?

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The Raiders do not have a true No. 1 receiver, lacking an X-receiver Mendoza can trust and throw it up to when the team needs to make a play. Functionally, that is tight end Brock Bowers , but Las Vegas should try to find a difference-maker on the perimeter.

Let’s break down Las Vegas’ wide receiver room and see if it’s a group that can help Mendoza have a successful rookie season and prove to feature building blocks for the future.

The Raiders’ Wide Receiver Room

Dec 14, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jalen Nailor (1) celebrates after a touchdown catch during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Jalen Nailor, Tre Tucker, Jack Bech, Dont’e Thornton Jr., Malik Benson, Dareke Young, E.J. Williams Jr., Corey Rucker, Chase Roberts, Brenden Rice, Shedrick Jackson, Phillip Dorsett II, & Jonathan Brady

The Raiders are currently rostering 13 receivers, but that won’t be the case when they cut the roster down to 53 at the end of August. That number will likely be reduced to six or seven.

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) runs through a drill during a Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

If we’re making predictions, Nailor, Tucker, Bech, Thornton, Benson, and Young will be on the final 53-man roster, so we’ll focus on those six players today.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) reacts after catching a pass against the Houston Texans during the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Nailor was the Raiders’ big-time free-agent addition, earning a three-year, $35 million contract with $23 million guaranteed. He spent the last four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings as an ancillary piece behind Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison.

While he is a talented receiver with excellent speed, Nailor has never caught more than 29 passes in a season or gone for over 444 yards. Las Vegas hopes he can expand on his game with increased opportunity, but that isn’t a guarantee.

Nov 16, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jalen Nailor (1) runs for a gain during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Tucker has improved each season with the Raiders, but his skill set may be redundant if Nailor takes his spot on the depth chart. It never hurts to have speed on the field, but the Raiders clearly felt like they needed more.

Tucker enters the final season of his contract, and if he doesn’t outplay Nailor, he may not be back in Las Vegas in 2027. It will take a big season and a continued expansion of his route tree to be a difference-maker this season.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) catches the ball against Denver Broncos cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine (31) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bech didn’t have much of an opportunity during his rookie season, but that should change as he fights for a higher spot on the depth chart. He has the skill set to be successful, and a scheme change should help.

The same goes for fellow second-year player Thornton, who also possesses great speed and good size. He has work to do as a route runner and must learn the nuances of being a wide receiver, but the potential and talent are there.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) warms up before the game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As a fifth-round rookie, it will take a lot for Benson to get on the field in any way other than special teams. Like Thornton, Benson is fast, but he doesn’t offer much as far as a perimeter receiving option.

Young followed Klint Kubiak to Las Vegas from the Seattle Seahawks, offering value as a kick and punt returner. He also likely won’t do much when the offense takes the field, but he should be valuable in creating good field position.

The Verdict

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni looks on during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders should look to add another receiver in free agency closer to the start of training camp, and it was confusing why they didn’t add one earlier in the 2026 NFL Draft.

There are a few potentially intriguing options, but no sure things. If Raiders fans are feeling shaky about this group, it makes sense.