The Las Vegas Raiders had one of the weakest receiver corps in the NFL last season, and that only got worse after they traded Jakobi Meyers to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Their offensive line was one of the biggest reasons why their offense was so bad, but it didn't help that Geno Smith didn't have the most talented receivers to throw to.

Klint Kubiak is coming off a Super Bowl win where he had the Offensive Player of the Year as his main wide receiver, and a running back won Super Bowl MVP. Their offense had to get more talented, which is why I liked their decision to sign Jalen Nailor so much. What does a successful season look like for him in 2026?

Stepping Into His Own

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (QB11) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The biggest X-Factor for Nailors 2026 season will be Fernando Mendoza's arm and his development. As was just seen with the Minnesota Vikings and their talented receiver room, it means little if the quarterback isn't able to get the ball there. Kubiak is sure to have quarterback-friendly schemes to start his career.

They're also going to want to lean on the run game, and giving Tyler Linderbaum that massive extension shows that they will. However, for the sake of this article, let's assume Mendoza is the second coming of Tom Brady and he lights the league on fire. What can Nailor do in this offense?

Spytek is a real film grinder because I turned Jalen Nailor's film and was like oh ok I get it pic.twitter.com/IpmdclB8Ce — Marcus Johnson (@TheMarcJohnNFL) March 9, 2026

Nailor had been stuck as the perennial third option in the Vikings offense, not because he couldn't step up, but because of the receivers in front of him. He now enters a receiving room where he can easily be the number one option if he shows he's capable of that.

One of the best things I like about Nailor is his fluidity and how he's able to sell a route. All those years as a third option show in how he's able to flip his hips and take a cornerback out of a play even if the ball isn't going his way.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Once the ball does go his way, his 5' 11", 190 lbs frame isn't going to stop him from rising up and making a contested catch. Realistically, a successful year for Nailor in the Silver and Black looks like a 600-yard season with six or more receiving touchdowns.

I fully believe Nailor is capable of cracking 1,000 yards, but it's important to temper expectations. As long as he takes a significant leap from last season, that will be all.