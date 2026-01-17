Why Tim Tebow’s Advice Matters to Potential Raiders Top Pick Mendoza

The Las Vegas Raiders are looking at drafting their franchise quarterback in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft. The Raiders have been searching for their franchise quarterback over the last few seasons, and now the 2026 draft is the perfect time for them to find one.

That is because the Raiders hold the first overall pick, and they are looking to take full advantage of having that pick. The Raiders want to make sure they get the right quarterback to help with the rebuild they are starting.

The Raiders quarterback prospect is Fernando Mendoza of Indiana University. He is the clear top prospect, and every team that needs a quarterback is eyeing him. But the Raiders have a huge choice to make.

Take Mendoza or trade that pick for a haul of draft picks and look elsewhere for a quarterback. For many, the choice is clear. The Raiders should go get that quarterback. Having the first overall pick does not come often, and having the top quarterback there for the taking.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) reacts after the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Mendoza on great advice he received

Mendoza spoke about advice he received from former Heisman winner and NFL quarterback Tim Tebow.

Aug 30, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; SEC Network analyst Tim Tebow on the field before a game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Syracuse Orange at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

"Live and make decisions you will not regret," said Mendoza. "Meaning, hey, I am going to stay up and play some video games, instead of watching more film. And that is a process that I have taken this season. Whether it is Ohio State, that week, win, lose, or draw, I was gonna lay my pillow on my head and say I did everything possible I could have done to put my best foot forward. That was great advice by Mr. Tebow, and I will carry that with me the rest of my life."

Mendoza, with a win on Monday Night in the College Football National Championship Game, will be one of the few players to win the Heisman and the National Championship. For the Raiders, Mendoza is a player that they would love to have on their team. The chance is there and one they should not pass up on.

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) throws during the first half of the Big Ten Conference championship game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Dec. 6, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Getting a player and quarterback like Mendoza could be something that changes this franchise for many years to come. Mendoza is the best player coming out of college this season. Mendoza won the Heisman Trophy and is one win away from winning a National Championship. Some around the game are calling him a generational talent because of his character, work ethic, and how he goes about getting to know every detail about everything.

