Why Fernando Mendoza Is Perfect Fit to be Raiders' Future

The Las Vegas Raiders are looking for their franchise quarterback this offseason. The Raiders have to make sure they get their quarterback because that is the most important position in the National Football League.

The Raiders have not had a stable quarterback over the last few years, and they have found out the hard way how fast a season can get away from them when they do not have stability. That is one major thing they are looking to change heading into next season.

The Raiders' best time to get a quarterback is in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Raiders hold the first overall pick and will have their chance to get the quarterback of their choice. That pick has to be a quarterback. That is their biggest need. When you have that pick, you have to make sure you take advantage of it. The Raiders have options at the quarterback position when it comes to picking their guy in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) reacts after the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Raiders' top target at the quarterback position is Fernando Mendoza out of Indiana University. Mendoza is the Heisman Trophy winner and is looking to win the National Championship. He plays the quarterback position great, and his leadership is something that stands out. He is built like a quarterback and could beat you when his great arm and his legs do enough. The Raiders have Mendoza at the top of the list.

Is Mendoza the right fit in Las Vegas?

"My eye twitches every time I hear someone say the Raiders should pass on Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza because his cheery personality doesn’t fit the Silver & Black brand. You know, the same brand that hasn’t produced a playoff win in nearly a quarter-century," said Giberto Manzano of Sports Illustrated.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) reacts after the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

"Maybe the Raiders need someone as positive as Mendoza after all the losing they’ve done this century. But that’s not why the team should take him with the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft. The preparation and killer instinct he showed in the semifinal matchup against Oregon said enough about why the Raiders need to draft him in April."

"Maybe the arm talent isn’t as enticing as what Caleb Williams and Cam Ward showed coming out of college the past two years, but those pretty back-shoulder throws from Mendoza will be a strength at the next level. Most importantly, he finds advantages on the football field. I’m sure minority Raiders owner Tom Brady appreciates that trait."

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza throws a pass as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Las Vegas Raiders when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on the Raiders. While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss Fernando Mendoza.