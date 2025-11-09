Why it is Time For Raiders to Deploy Geno Smith's Doomsday Scenario
The Las Vegas Raiders are coming off their latest loss, once again with a lot of different questions on the offensive side of the ball. In their Week 10 loss to their AFC West rival, the Denver Broncos, the Silver and Black had a lot of different opportunities to score points.
The Raiders even got great field position on a lot of their drives. And still at that, they could not score more than seven points in Week 10. That has been a problem for this Raiders offense, and it is not looking like it will get better.
With the loss, the Raiders drop to 2-7 on the season. That is a record that they did not want to have or expect to have at this point in the season. This is a worse case scenario for a team that made a lot of moves this past offseason, which have not been planned out.
It was another poor showing for veteran quarterback Geno Smith. It has not been a good season for Smith and this Raiders offense. Smith threw another interception in Week 10, and he leads the league in that category this season. Not an ideal leading stat that he wanted. Smith was supposed to be the quarterback who would lead the Raiders to big-time wins. But it has been the opposite of that.
Time to Bench Smith?
With the Raiders record being what it is, now you gotta start thinking about getting the young talent players for this team, important reps for the future. These reps could be very valuable for the Silver and Black next season. One thing the Raiders need to do is bring in backup quarterback Aidan O'Connell. Right now, you are not getting anything with Smith in the starting role. You have to see if O'Connell will give this offense the spark it has been looking for.
O'Connell is coming off a wrist injury and has not played this season. The thing that O'Connell has is starts at the NFL level. The Raiders could also see what O'Connell has improved on as he is in his third year in the NFL. It is something they have to consider doing if they want to compete the rest of the season like head coach Pete Carroll wants to.
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Raiders when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on the RaidersWhile here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss Aidan O'Connell.