Final Verdict on Raiders' QB Debacle is In

Nothing has worked out for the Las Vegas Raiders this season. The Raiders were supposed to be a team that had something to show for all the moves they made coming into this season. That has not been the case at all.

The Raiders have been horrible all season long, and they have taken several steps back instead of taking any steps in the right direction. Now, it will be another offseason, where the Raiders have to look elsewhere to find their answer in a lot of areas.

The biggest area is the quarterback position. The Raiders have not gotten anything out of that position in several years. When you do not have a quarterback in this day and age of the NFL, you are not going to be good. The Raiders have had quarterbacks, but the production has been horrible. This season, they brought in veteran quarterback Geno Smith, and he was supposed to give them the leadership and the stability that they were looking for at the quarterback position.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to throw in the third quarter against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It has backfired in the worst way possible for the Raiders. Smith has been the worst quarterback in the National Football League, and it has not been close. He has been a turnover machine for the Silver and Black and has not been good in multiple areas of this team. He has also not been a fan favorite with Raider Nation, and the relationship he has with the Raider fans has been shaky this season. It is going to be interesting to see what the Raiders do with Smith heading into this offseason.

Matt Verderame of Sports Illustrated gave his latest quarterback rankings heading into the final game of the regular season, and Smith was in a surprising spot.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) passes against the Houston Texans during the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

26. Geno Smith, Las Vegas Raiders

Last ranking: 23

Speaking of Smith, the Raiders’ trade of a third-round pick for the 35-year-old is looking worse by the moment. Smith leads the NFL with 17 interceptions and is 31st in EPA (-87.2) while leading a two-win team. Las Vegas has to consider whether keeping Smith is the right move; his contract runs through 2027, but he has only $18.5 million in guaranteed money remaining.

If the Raiders do not bring back head coach Pete Carroll next season, Smith should not be back as well. It is hard to bring in a new head coach and keep the same quarterback who did not play well, and the previous head coach brought in.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll on the sideline before the game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

