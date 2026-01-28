Raiders, Brady Entering Final Stretch of HC Search With Plenty of Questions

The Las Vegas Raiders are genuinely one of a kind. As teams around the National Football League have begun filling their vacant head coaching roles, Las Vegas' search for a new head coach has continued until nearly the last day of January. The Raiders are still currently without a coach.

The Raiders' Way [of Interviewing]

The Raiders have always had their own way of doing things, their coaching search will be no different. Las Vegas' front office has had over 10 interviews since the start of the offseason but still has not announced a decision. As they wait, more and more coaches continue to sign elsewhere.

Las Vegas has been rumored to be down to Klint Kubiak and Davis Webb, after Mike McDaniel, and other interviewees joined other teams. League Insider Tom Pelissero recently gave insight into the workings of one of the Raiders' most recent rounds of interviews, which raised questions.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek reacts during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I was thinking two things here: One, Tom Brady is watching Klint Kubak call an absolute masterpiece for the Seahawks. Two, wait, Tom Brady is there, and Joe Brady is interviewing for the Raiders head coaching job on the same day," Pelissero said.

"This is the odd part of this multi-faceted role that Tom Brady has is there's parts of the process that he's been really involved in. There's other parts, like this current round of interviews, that it sounds like he's not involved in."

Oct 12, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Fox Sports announcer Tom Brady looks on before the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Los Angeles Rams at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Earlier this offseason, Raiders General Manager John Spytek made it clear that he and Brady are on the same page and will work together closely. It will be imperative the two find a quality candidate for to lead the way. Las Vegas has spent most of the last few years shuffling through head coaches.

Spytek and Brady will be responsible for the Raiders' rebuild. It starts with finding a solid head coach.

Nov 23, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady looks on from the sideline before the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

“I talk to him a lot. He's aware of what we're doing. I don't bore him with the mundane transactions or all that, but any big decision, I've talked to him about. Any vision, I've talked to him about. He's a great resource for me. He's a great partner in this for me,” Spytek said.

“I would be not doing a good job and be a fool if I didn't talk to him. He's been supportive of me. He can't be here every day right now, but I promise you I talk to him a lot, and he and I are on the same page."

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Follow us on: X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Have every Raiders story straight to your email with the latest news. Our newsletter is completely FREE. We do not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW