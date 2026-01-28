Raiders, Brady Entering Final Stretch of HC Search With Plenty of Questions
The Las Vegas Raiders are genuinely one of a kind. As teams around the National Football League have begun filling their vacant head coaching roles, Las Vegas' search for a new head coach has continued until nearly the last day of January. The Raiders are still currently without a coach.
The Raiders' Way [of Interviewing]
The Raiders have always had their own way of doing things, their coaching search will be no different. Las Vegas' front office has had over 10 interviews since the start of the offseason but still has not announced a decision. As they wait, more and more coaches continue to sign elsewhere.
Las Vegas has been rumored to be down to Klint Kubiak and Davis Webb, after Mike McDaniel, and other interviewees joined other teams. League Insider Tom Pelissero recently gave insight into the workings of one of the Raiders' most recent rounds of interviews, which raised questions.
"I was thinking two things here: One, Tom Brady is watching Klint Kubak call an absolute masterpiece for the Seahawks. Two, wait, Tom Brady is there, and Joe Brady is interviewing for the Raiders head coaching job on the same day," Pelissero said.
"This is the odd part of this multi-faceted role that Tom Brady has is there's parts of the process that he's been really involved in. There's other parts, like this current round of interviews, that it sounds like he's not involved in."
Earlier this offseason, Raiders General Manager John Spytek made it clear that he and Brady are on the same page and will work together closely. It will be imperative the two find a quality candidate for to lead the way. Las Vegas has spent most of the last few years shuffling through head coaches.
Spytek and Brady will be responsible for the Raiders' rebuild. It starts with finding a solid head coach.
“I talk to him a lot. He's aware of what we're doing. I don't bore him with the mundane transactions or all that, but any big decision, I've talked to him about. Any vision, I've talked to him about. He's a great resource for me. He's a great partner in this for me,” Spytek said.
“I would be not doing a good job and be a fool if I didn't talk to him. He's been supportive of me. He can't be here every day right now, but I promise you I talk to him a lot, and he and I are on the same page."
