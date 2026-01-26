What Raiders' Tom Brady Had to Say About HC Candidate Klint Kubiak

The Las Vegas Raiders are in the process of interviewing several candidates for their vacant head coaching position. Las Vegas has spent weeks doing so, likely because its reported top two options, Davis Webb of the Denver Broncos and Klint Kubiak of the Seattle Seahawks, coached this weekend.

Although it delayed the Raiders' interview process, they were able to get yet another glimpse of both coaches at work.

Tom's Clues

Both coaches are qualified in their own way. However, Raiders minority owner Tom Brady got another up-close and personal look at Kubiak over Championship Weekend. Kubiak drew up several plays that proved he has the potential to lead a team, and not just an offense.

Las Vegas has several reasons to like Kubiak, his performance with the Seahawks this season has warranted the interest he has received around the league and from the Raiders. Brady shared several thoughts on how well Kubiak was doing as the Seahawks clinched a Super Bowl berth.

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive coordinator Matt Patricia talks to Tom Brady prior to the NCAA football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Nov. 29, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Such a great play call by Klint Kubiak as well. He understands that now, for the first time, the Rams’ D-line is like, let’s be super aggressive and try to make a big stop. Next thing you know, they take advantage of the over aggressiveness and the rush, and they lose coming out of the backfield. Good design. You saw it with Klint Kubiak putting Jaxson Smith-Nijigba in the backfield. Great throw by Darnold, and great job by Kubiak dialing that up,” Brady said.

Just as the game was coming to an end, Brady shared more thoughts on the Raiders’ potential next head coach. “Kubiak designed some great plays, getting his guys open. And then Darnold just executing everything,” Brady said.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Tom Brady talks with Seattle Seahawks tight end AJ Barner (88) on the field before the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

The Raiders' decision on who will be their next head coach will be made primarily by Brady and General Manager John Spytek. Las Vegas is expected to draft quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Pairing him with Kubiak would be a solid choice. Las Vegas' offense is arguably the league's worst.

Spytek recently elaborated on his relationship with Brady.

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; The Las Vegas Raiders helmets of Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12), quarterback Kenny Pickett (15) and quarterback Geno Smith (7) with the Salute to Service decals and emblems honoring Al Davis and Carol Davis at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“I talk to him a lot. He's aware of what we're doing. I don't bore him with the mundane transactions or all that, but any big decision, I've talked to him about. Any vision, I've talked to him about. He's a great resource for me. He's a great partner in this for me. I would be not doing a good job and be a fool if I didn't talk to him. He's been supportive of me. He can't be here every day right now, but I promise you I talk to him a lot, and he and I are on the same page," Spytek said.

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Follow us on: X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Have every Raiders story straight to your email with the latest news. Our newsletter is completely FREE. We do not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW