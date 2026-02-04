Tom Brady Reveals What Drew Him to Klint Kubiak

Over the last two offseasons, the Raiders have been looking for the right head coach to get this franchise heading in the right direction on the field. A huge part in that was Raiders owner Mark Davis bringing in the greatest quarterback, Tom Brady in as a minority owner of the Silver and Black.

Davis wanted to bring the best around him as he needed big-time help making the tough and huge football decisions for the Raiders. That is something Davis has struggled with since taking over the team.

Brady, took on that role for the first time last offseason when the Raiders went out and hired legendary head coach Pete Carroll. Well, that was not the right move for the Raiders, and we saw it all blow up in Davis and Brady's face in 2025.

The Raiders were not even competitive, and they have one of the worst, if not the worst, seasons in franchise history. As for Brady, he has never lost as much as he did last season during his Hall of Fame career.

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Fox broadcaster Tom Brady is seen prior to the game between the Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Brady moved on from Carroll, setting up another offseason with the Raiders search for a head coach. In Brady's second offseason with the Raiders, things changed for the Silver and Black, and now they were able to get the head coach they have been searching for in a long time. The top choice for the Raiders was Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak . Kubiak was the top choice in many places, but now he will come to Las Vegas, and he picked them.

Brady on Calling Klint Kubiak's games

“So I did him the last two weeks, championship game, divisional game," said Tom Brady on SiriusXM Radio. "I thought they did a great job. Obviously the run game is terrific. Kenneth Walker, [Zach] Charbonnet was in there. They had a great one-two punch. Charbonnet unfortunately tore his ACL. It's a tough injury. He's got Sam Darnold playing well. Sam's done a great job of making some explosive plays down the field."

Aug 20, 2024; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak during practice at Yulman Stadium (Tulane). Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"They've utilized different weapons on the field from JSN, who's always kind of the primary target in the pass game, to Cooper Kupp, who is really a reliable target in gotta-have-it situations, scored a touchdown in the championship game last week. Rashid Shaheed is a big play threat, kind of made a play early in the game to spark the team. They have two tight ends, Barner and Saubert have played great."

"Because they have a lot of different formations and motions, a lot of different scheme changes, they make one thing look like another thing. There's plays off of plays. I think Klint's done a great job this season developing his own identity as a play caller."

Sep 8, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak reacts against the Carolina Panthers during the pregame at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"They run the West Coast offense, that's what Seattle does. They try to make it quarterback-friendly for Sam. Klint has played to the strengths of that team, and I think he's, you know, last week's game I thought he did a lot of great things against a very talented Rams defense.”

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Las Vegas Raiders when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on the Raiders. While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss Tom Brady and Klint Kubiak.