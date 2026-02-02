How Raiders' Tom Brady Hit it Off With Klint Kubiak

Las Vegas Raiders minority owner Tom Brady became a member of the Raiders to try to get this franchise going in the right direction. His impact has been faulted since joining the Raiders, but it did not go the way Brady or the Raiders expected in his first season with the team last season.

It was a hard watch, but Brady knew this was not going to be easy. That is why he loves his role now with the Raiders. Brady wants to figure it out, and he has one move right this offseason.

The Raiders were searching for their next head coach this offseason. This was the second time that Brady and the Raiders have been search the right man to lead the team on the field.

Brady did not want it to go down like this in his first two offseasons with the Raiders, but he has finally got the right head coach coming to the Silver and Black. Brady apprears to have got the best candidate and the top candidate this offseason, something he could not do last offseason.

Over the weekend, Brady and the Raiders regime met with Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator, Klint Kubiak . Kubiak and the Raiders are expected to be a match, and when the Super Bowl is all over, Kubiak will sign his contract to be the next Las Vegas Raiders head coach. That is major for an organization that has been looking for the right head coach for a long time. Kubiak is a top play caller in this league, and now he will look to get it going for the Raiders starting next season.

Brady hit it off with top head coaching candidate

"One thing I was told about Klint Kubiak and Las Vegas is that he and minority owner Tom Brady very much hit it off in the initial interview. "Both are all ball," a source said. He was able to create momentum with his initial interview, and that carried into this week," said ESPN Senior NFL Reporter Jeremy Fowler.

The Brady effect finally struck for the Raiders, and there is a different feeling for the Raiders this offseason. This is the first domino for the Raiders that makes them feel like they are getting it right. Now we will wait and see what other moves the Raiders make going forward. Kubiak will have a huge say in what the Raiders do with the roster and the players he wants to be in.

