Top NFL Draft Comparisons for Raiders Target Mendoza

The Las Vegas Raiders and Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza appear to be on a collision course with one another.

Holding the No. 1 overall pick, the Raiders are in need of a QB, and Mendoza is the best available. There are still three months until the 2026 NFL Draft, but the likeliest outcome is Mendoza suiting up for the Silver and Black next season.

Mendoza has drawn interesting comparisons as he begins the NFL Draft process, as many top quarterbacks do as teams, scouts, and media evaluate his professional future.

Who are some current and former quarterbacks who profile similarly to Mendoza? Let’s find three comparisons that make sense.

Matt Ryan

Jan 2, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) in the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Mendoza and the former NFL MVP both have size, accuracy, and incredible precision throwing ability. While it’s unknown if he will earn an MVP and take a team to a Super Bowl, it’s hard not to see some Ryan in Mendoza. Ryan was the third overall selection of the Atlanta Falcons in the 2008 NFL Draft out of Boston College.

Mendoza will likely come to Las Vegas and elevate the team due to his ability to avoid turnovers and throw receivers open. For a team that needs a floor-raiser on the offensive side of the ball, he offers those qualities, similar to Ryan.

Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. The Browns kicked a last second field goal to win 20-18. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mendoza did not have the Heisman Trophy-winning season Burrow did statistically, but both QBs led their teams to undefeated records and national championship victories.

Burrow also drew Ryan comparisons coming out of LSU, as he may not have the biggest arm or blazing speed, but he makes the right passes and keeps the ball out of harm’s way. Mendoza does many of the same things. Will Mendoza join the Raiders and turn them into one of the most explosive offenses in the league like Burrow has done for the Cincinnati Bengals? That will depend on who the team hires as his coach.

Kirk Cousins

Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) passes the ball against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

For more than just his silly and innocent personality, Mendoza and Cousins do a lot of similar things. Mendoza is bigger and more mobile than Cousins was, but they are both cerebral processors who led big-time offenses. Much of what Mendoza and Cousins do comes in between their eyes.

Cousins has put up big numbers throughout his NFL career, and Raiders fans would be thrilled if he does that for the Silver and Black. If Las Vegas lands him with the top pick, fans will feel hope for the first time in a long time.

