Top Draft Prospects Raiders Must Consider at No. 1

The Las Vegas Raiders hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The last time the Raiders had the top selection, they took LSU quarterback JaMarcus Russell. Everyone knows how that went (for those who don’t, it did not go well!)

Las Vegas is looking for a new coach after firing Pete Carroll after just one season. General Manager John Spytek must nail this hire, or his job might be on the line if the team cannot turn it around under his leadership. For Spytek and Tom Brady, that begins with nailing the first overall pick. Which players should the team consider at the top spot?

Let’s break down a couple of names that make sense.

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza

The Heisman Trophy winner has a great chance to be the No. 1 overall selection in April. Mendoza has completed 72.3 percent of his passes for 3,172 yards, 36 touchdowns, and only six interceptions this past season. Mendoza has it all: size, arm strength, accuracy, and mobility.

The Raiders would love to land a quarterback with a profile like Mendoza’s, and they will have the first crack at it. Figuring out what to do with Geno Smith would come after that, but the Raiders would turn their attention to their new QB.

Miami edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr.

One of the top defensive players in college football, Bain would give the Raiders a presence off the edge that they have not had since Maxx Crosby joined the organization. Bain totaled 45 tackles, 13 for loss, a forced fumble, a pass defended, an interception, and eight and a half sacks in 2025. He has the size and physicality to rush off the edge or be a force on the interior.

Tyree Wilson will enter the final year of his rookie contract, depending on whether the Raiders accept his fifth-year option or not. If they don’t, they can let Bain sit behind him for a year before eventually taking over.

Ohio State safety Caleb Downs

The Raiders likely won’t take Downs with the first pick, but they will certainly do their homework on him. Downs is a unique defensive talent, totaling 68 tackles, five for loss, a sack, two forced fumbles, two passes defended, and two interceptions. He is not just a safety; he can play all over the field for his future defense.

The Raiders would likely have to trade down to take Downs, but he won’t go much lower than the top 10. He would be an immediate defensive pillar for the Silver and Black.

