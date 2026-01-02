The Las Vegas Raiders' season is coming to an end on Sunday when they face the Kansas City Chiefs. After deciding whether to select first or second in the NFL Draft, the Raiders will face several other vital issues as they look to revamp a subpar roster.

Questions for Crosby

The Raiders recently revealed that Crosby will have surgery to fix a lingering knee issue. This has led to questions from those on the outside looking in.

Ralph Vacchiano of FOX Sports recently shared a few thoughts from around the league about Las Vegas' star player. Although it is unlikely Crosby will be traded, all options are on the table for a Raiders front office looking to turn things around as quickly as possible.

"Maxx Crosby clearly has a problem with the Las Vegas Raiders after their decision to sit him for the final two games of the regular season due to concerns about his injured knee. Crosby has made it clear he doesn’t share those concerns," Vacchiano said.

"Love the player, but I need to know how hurt he is," an AFC scout told me by text. "I’m sure he thinks he’s fine. But the doctors would have to tell me that before I pushed for a trade."

Vacchiano noted that an anonymous league executive echoed a similar sentiment about Crosby's health. Crosby's skills and abilities are not in question whatsoever. However, with him missing time at the end of the season due to injury for the second consecutive season, it is fair to wonder.

"That’s the big unknown," an NFL executive added. "He wouldn’t be the first player who disagreed with a doctor. But I’m not paying the price he’d cost unless my doctor is absolutely sure his knee is fine," Vachianno said.

Earlier this week, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll elaborated on Crosby's status after Las Vegas' star defensive end reportedly left headquarters last week after being informed his season was over. Crosby took the news about how most would have expected him to take it.

“Maxx [Crosby] has been amazing, and I was right there with him fighting the decisions that came about. But when you're in the middle of it like he is, you aren't always going to be the clearest about -- he's willing to put his body on the line no matter what, and he was willing to do that no matter what, and I admire the crap out of his approach and his vision, and so the fact that he had to process it and get through it is totally understandable to me," Carroll said.

Never miss a Raiders story when you sign up for our FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us today on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and find all of our daily content. Go visit our Facebook page to let us know your thoughts on Mendoza WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.