Why the Raiders Should Stay Put at No. 1

The Las Vegas Raiders have already done one of the hardest things they'll have to do this offseason, and that's find the right man to lead them into the future. Klint Kubiak is the best person they could've gotten, fresh off a Super Bowl victory,

Now, he has his work cut out for him. Maxx Crosby trade rumors are flying around; their offense isn't anything like it was with the Seattle Seahawks , and he joins a division where he's the worst head coach in it. What can he do to make their roster even better and make them more competitive as soon as next season?

2026 NFL Mock Draft

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Josh Edwards writes for CBS Sports, and he wrote an article breaking down his 2026 NFL mock draft. Nothing has changed for the Raiders throughout the course of this offseason. Fernando Mendoza should still be the first overall pick because of the chance that he's the franchise guy Raider Nation has been waiting for.

"There is only one quarterback worthy of consideration at No. 1 overall. There is some thought to trading the pick to acquire additional assets, build the roster and plug in a quarterback later. However, Las Vegas also recognizes the difficulty other teams have had identifying the right quarterback and getting into position to add that player", said Edwards.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) gets loose before the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Taking a quarterback first overall is always a risk. It can make or break the next five years for the Raiders, and if he ends up being a bust, it will be Kubiak and the rest of the Raiders front office that have to take the fall for that. However, I have plenty of reason to believe that Mendoza is legit.

"Take the shot when it comes open. Mendoza played in a less-than-ideal situation at California before thriving at Indiana. His accuracy will give Las Vegas' receivers a chance until that room gets reconstructed".

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) speaks to the media after the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Mendoza isn't stepping into a roster that's loaded with weapons, but under Kubiak's vision, I believe he'll be able to get the most out of them. The most important thing with him is his accuracy, which will be a far cry from the offense the Raiders were sending out last season. I don't think Mendoza will lead the NFL in interceptions like Geno Smith.

Even if there is some merit to trading away the pick, there's no guarantee the Raiders will have a chance at a quarterback prospect this poised for the NFL.

