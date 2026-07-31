Maxx Crosby Next Team Trade Market on Kalshi Includes Cowboys

It’s Jerry’s World, and we’re all just living in it. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones sparked Kalshi’s next team market for Maxx Crosby after sending a cryptic message this week about what the team is willing to trade for a substantial win-now player.

Following his comments, Crosby’s price of landing with America’s Team shot up from 4% to 26% overnight. Kalshi settles the market on December 1, 2026 on which team he is with by then. A $10 trade on Crosby landing with the Cowboys returns $15.22.

Maxx Crosby Next Team - Kalshi

Stays with Las Vegas Raiders or Retires 70%

Dallas Cowboys 26%

San Francisco 49ers 8%

Jerry sparking rumors

On Tuesday ahead of training camp, Jones dropped an aggressive statement about how willing he is to add a substantial piece. When asked how willing he’d be to get on the phone with GMs around the league, he said:

“I’d be very interested–I'd give up the future to substitute where we are today–as to a player–to give you an idea about what I'd invest, something substantive, to get the right kind of deal and improve us for Opening Day–I would.”

Dallas was one of the teams initially interested in Crosby before the Raiders ended up trading him to the Baltimore Ravens. The deal fell through in the end after Baltimore backed out over concerns with his surgically repaired knee that came up during his physical.

Staying put for now

Since the Raiders' initial deal with the Ravens fell through, trade talks have not picked back up. In fact, the Raiders have a chance to make a trade of their own, with Vita Vea recently requesting a trade and listing Las Vegas as one of his preferred destinations. The Raiders would welcome pairing Crosby with Vea on the defensive line before the season.

Training camps for both the Cowboys and the Raiders began on Tuesday, July 28th. Las Vegas opens the preseason on August 13th against the Arizona Cardinals, while Dallas opens on the 15th on the road against the Seattle Seahawks.

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