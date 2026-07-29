Ahead of Kubiak's First Training Camp, Raiders Growth Is Anticipated

As the Las Vegas Raiders step onto the gridiron for the first time in training camp, the anticipation builds for what is expected to be a step in the right direction. The franchise has lost nine or more games in each of the last four years, including a league-worst 3-14 record last season, resulting in significant changes across the organization.

One of those changes was the hiring of arguably the top head-coaching candidate in the NFL, Klint Kubiak, who helped the Seattle Seahawks' offense become a stout unit on their way to hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Kubiak is in charge of the development of young signal-caller Fernando Mendoza, but the buck doesn't stop there for the first-year head coach.

Growth Should Be Anticipated for Las Vegas

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is hard not to notice the Raiders' growth in key areas this offseason. Play-calling and offensive efficiency should improve under Kubiak, with a veteran like Kirk Cousins to help run the wide-zone system. Any improvement for Las Vegas, offensively, is a success, considering they were the worst in football a year ago.

Defensively, finding a true No. 2 pass rusher opposite superstar Maxx Crosby and legitimate upgrades at linebacker provide the Raiders with a chance to become an above-average unit under defensive coordinator Rob Leonard. The latter is expected to install a similar system to the one the Seahawks have run in the past couple of years under Mike Macdonald, which should raise eyebrows for Raider Nation.

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When you have a relatively young coach and general manager in Kubiak and John Spytek, there is a better understanding of what must be done and what not to do, with lessons learned from predecessors and other former coach-GM combos across the league. This is especially true at quarterback, with Cousins set to start over Mendoza. Kubiak told reporters Tuesday that the former's value as a leader and veteran is important.

What Kubiak Said on Kirk Cousins' Presence

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) and quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warm up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I would say [Cousins'] value as a player on our team is the most important thing," said Kubiak. "His leadership, his veteran presence and the way that he played in the spring was excellent. We brought him here to play really good football, and obviously the mentorship, that's a byproduct of that. That's the kind of guy that Kirk is."

"Kirk knows, and Fernando knows, and Aidan [O'Connell] knows and Jacob [Clark] knows that they're here to play great football. And that's our job as coaches is to get them ready for the other stuff."

Player Development Is Key for Raiders' Growth

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) looks on during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Having a veteran presence on this roster is important for young player development, which is why the Raiders selected four defensive backs in the NFL Draft this past spring to work behind a coalition of serviceable-to-adequate starting-level defenders such as Jeremy Chinn, Eric Stokes, and Taron Johnson. I believe improving the roster's depth and developmental talent is one reason why teams go from bad to great quickly.

Even at this juncture, there are still areas I view as serviceable that could be much better with one move. Could the Raiders kick the tires on Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea, or settle with what they have in hopes of getting year-to-year jumps from someone like Jonah Laulu? That remains to be seen; Las Vegas seems confident in the roster it has now heading into the summer program.

Jan 3, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (50) warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Entering his first training camp, Kubiak will have a lot on his mind. A progressive coach like him gives the Raiders a chance to grow, opening a path toward yearly success in a tough AFC West.