Raiders Training Camp Day 9: The Truth Behind the Biggest Storylines

HENDERSON, Nev.—As the Las Vegas Raiders are already into their second week of training camp, we take today to look back after nine days and six practices (two in pads) to reflect on what we have learned and what is emerging from the team’s headquarters.

Being here every day for practice, we take you inside the team’s Intermountain Health Performance Center and let the coaches and players share their thoughts in their own words.

John Spytek, Mark Davis | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Reality vs. Expectation

It is not often that expectations meet reality, but that is the case in the Raiders' 2026 training camp. This is my 27th training camp, and I can tell you that when players talk about a position coach, they are, of course, going to brag about them; they are their boss. But when they bring up their coaches without being asked, that tells you the real story. I asked Raiders first-year head coach Klint Kubiak what they tell him about his staff and his team. His answer was very interesting.

"That's the expectation. Our guys are extremely coachable. I think when I hear something like that, it just makes you want to work harder for those players and be at your best for them because they're counting on us to get them better."

Dylan Laube Is for Real

Dylan Laube | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Dylan Laube is in the midst of his third training camp and his third coaching staff. All of them were impressed by the young man during camp, and Kubiak’s staff is no exception. He is not going to push Ashton Jeanty for the RB1 role, or even Mike Washington Jr. for the RB2 role. But he is having a terrific camp, and RB coach Omar Young talked in detail about how he complements the Jeanty/Washington skill set.

"I mean, they all complement each other. They're all different in their own different ways, right? And I think Dylan [Laube] does a really good job of just attacking every single day and trying to get one day better. He's super intentional about his work and all the things that we talk about doing. He goes out there and it's rare that he makes the same mistake twice."

"He brings a lot of different skill sets in terms of being able to catch the ball, being able to run the ball, being able to protect. You think of him as being a small dude, but he's really strong and stout. So, he brings a lot to the table for us and I’m really excited about him as well."

Evolving Offensive Attack

Mike Washington Jr. | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Kubiak loves to use running backs in multiple ways. Not just running the ball, Kubiak loves diversity in his scheme. Young talked about having an offensive scheme in which the running backs are key in non-running situations.

"I mean, it just opens up everything for you. It's no one thing that the defense can set their hat on and say, 'Oh man, these guys are going to do this when they're in this.' So, the more that we can be versatile in our group, the better our offense is going to be. And you can venture to say that for every group on our offense and defense."

"But the more that we can do, the better that this offense is going to be and the better that our group is going to be because we can all do a lot of different things. And we are all really versatile and really good at being three-down backs. And so, it's just awesome to have the group that I have. I'm really fortunate and blessed to be here and have them."

Roman Hemby | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

UDFA Roman Hemby Making an Impression

Roman Hemby, the RB from Indiana, was one of the key players I credited GM John Spytek with signing in his hidden gems UDFA class after the draft. It appears unlikely he'll make the 53-man roster to start the season, given that the Raiders are expected to carry four running backs/fullbacks. But that doesn’t mean he isn’t getting notice. Young spoke in detail about his camp.

Las Vegas Raiders Training Camp Video #8. Courtesy of Darrell Craig Harris, On SI pic.twitter.com/9CoXhzRPFB — Hondo Carpenter (@HondoCarpenter) August 4, 2026

"Rome [Roman Hemby] has been excellent, man. I mean, that dude freaking comes in and he's like a super professional. I mean, sometimes Rome gets very limited reps, but the reps he's going out there and getting, he's earning himself more reps as we go through this because of his process and how he goes about attacking things as well."

"And so, I'm really excited about Rome because he really goes out there and he gives everything he has. He's balls to the wall and it's fun to just see him go out there because he's having fun when he's out there practicing. So, really excited about Rome too."

Kubiak Earning Praise for His Staff

Jonn Spytek, Rob Leonard | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

It has been interesting to see the staff interact with Kubiak, and to hear them talk about him. Each in their own way, and in their own words, telling the same story. Here is what Young thinks about his boss.

"I mean, that dude is like a machine. Like he demands so much of us and it's awesome. It's like one of the things that I crave because that accountability, not only to yourself, but to the group of men that are out here and women that help us out. To have a leader like him is really special and I'm fortunate to be able to be with him because he's helped me grow as a coach as well and keep me accountable and focusing on the little things and never letting anything slip up or pass by."

"Because you can always take that opportunity to make sure that you get those guys in the right positions for them to be successful. At the end of the day, that's all that matters, is what they know and what they can go out there and do and produce."

Las Vegas Raiders Training Camp Video #9. Courtesy of Darrell Craig Harris, On SI pic.twitter.com/Z06cJ5y3i2 — Hondo Carpenter (@HondoCarpenter) August 4, 2026

Praise for the Rebuilding Process

Rick Dennison is lauded as the best offensive line coach in the NFL. He isn’t here because he needed a job or the money; he is here because of Kubiak and because he wants to be part of what he is building in Las Vegas. He talked about it.

"Everybody I've come in contact with is very positive about, 'Hey, we are getting better every day,' and that's that was our approach when I got here in March, each day. Signed some free agents, we got better. We got guys in the meeting room and taught them, saw how they learn, we're getting better. We get to the draft, we got better. So, we're getting better every day, and we've got to keep that process."

Laulu to the Rescue

Jonah Laulu is not only a Las Vegas native but a lifelong Raiders fan. So for him, being able to wear the Silver and Black means more. He has had an outstanding camp, and I asked if he can appreciate how well he is playing right now. Hint…he isn’t.

"I appreciate you saying that by the way, but I just think I need to continue improving my technique and fundamentals in the run and everything, and just keep making progress in my pass rush ability. Because right now, I think that's definitely my strength is pass rushing, but if I want to be on the field, I've got to be able to stop the run as well. To get to the pass, you have to be able to stop the run. So, if I can continue to get better and build off of where I'm at right now, I think I'll be playing at a high level."

The Leonard Impact

Rob Leonard, Hondo Carpenter | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

I have for years advocated for the Raiders' former DL coach to get a DC job. It was a smart move by Kubiak to not only keep him on after the coaching change but also to promote him. Laulu spoke in detail about the defensive players buying into his new role and what he means to the defense.

"Shout out Robbie, man, love Robbie. And I mean, he just wants us to be great. Him coaching us last year, and then now being the defensive coordinator I think is super cool just because he understands how it is, how the game is. Everybody has got to be connected from the back seven to the D-line, and I mean everything goes together.”

Las Vegas Raiders DC Rob Leonard | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Laulu went into more detail, “They get coverage, we can pass rush, or if we're stopping the run, we'll get them to pass the ball. I think Robbie, he has high expectations of us, and how he is, he's a very hands-on coach, and he'll show you how he wants something done himself. Like he'll get down there, get in the stance. He'll hit the bag, tackle the bag. Like he'll show you how he wants done, and that's the type of coach you want to play for."

"He'll do it himself, like you know he would do it himself. So, I love Robbie, and I want to play as hard as I can for Robbie because just the respect I have for him."

Taron Johnson Is the Real Deal

Part of the reason Spytek’s handiwork has been nicknamed “Spyteking” is because of the terrific addition of Taron Johnson, the man many believe is the best nickel cornerback in the NFL. His play has been outstanding, and his physicality has been on display. Something S Jeremy Chinn bragged about.

“Yeah, I mean it's been impressive. Even just back in the spring, just talking about the playbook and trying to see the different areas that he'll be on the field. Asking each other questions and how we see certain things. And to now see it here in the Fall, I mean, I think it's going to continue to help our defense a whole lot as the year goes.”

More Love for Taron

Not only an elite CB, but in the Rob Leonard system, they want the best players on the field all the time. So Johnson has even taken reps at S, where he has looked outstanding. Something S coach Matt Robinson discussed in detail.

Las Vegas Raiders Training Camp Video #7. Courtesy of Darrell Craig Harris, On SI pic.twitter.com/pmjcuT3cWN — Hondo Carpenter (@HondoCarpenter) August 4, 2026

"Just his versatility. He's played a little bit of safety in his career, not much, so getting him as comfortable as possible with that and just allowing his versatility to show because he has all the mechanics and all the body movements that we like to play closer to the line of scrimmage or back."

"So, just getting him comfortable and then letting his talent shine because he's a playmaker in this league and has been for a long time. We expect him to make plays for us like you guys saw the other day."

Nakobe Dean, the Dominator

Nakobe Dean is one of the smartest players in all of professional football, but the future engineer ues that mind to lead the Silver and Black defense. Thomas Booker IV, the Raiders DT, gushed over the talent he brings to the Silver and Black.

“Kobe [Nakobe Dean] is a physical linebacker. I think that's the first thing that jumps off the tape when you look at it. But I think the next thing that you see is just instincts, right? When he sees something, he believes it and he goes full tilt. And as a defensive lineman trying to work in tandem with a guy like that, it's so encouraging to see a backer that you know is believing what he's seeing in front of his eyes and shooting."

"We can both hold each other accountable if we mess up or whatever else, but it's never going to be a question of whether we're going 100%.”

Hockey on Grass?

Thomas Booker | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Many people do not understand that the best and most dominant defensive lines are those that have multiple contributors. Not just your starters, when you can tell them to play all-out, as large human beings, knowing that a quality player is right behind them to give them a rest, and play their best, makes a defense agile, hostile, and mobile. It is similar to swapping out lines in hockey. The best use of the FL in football is using those hockey principles. Booker spoke about that aspect to a deep but young Raiders DL.

Thomas Booker | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

"It's huge. I think in the NFL, you are as good as your last guy that you have on the line because everybody that's going to be playing on a Sunday is essentially a starter, right? If you're playing reps in the NFL game, you're expected to have starter-quality reps. So, depth is super important."

"With us, I think we have a very deep group and we're just kind of honing that right now in terms of making sure that again the standard is set. This is what defensive line play looks like for the Raiders, regardless of whether you're a one, two, or three, because at some point you will be on the field."

Tokyo Toe: Now or Later?

Perhaps no player other than Fernando Mendoza has gotten more attention than the man nicknamed “The Tokyo Toe,” or as his mother named him, Kansei Matsuzawa. Coming into camp, I said that I thought the 53-man roster lone kicker spot would go to Matt Gay. I still feel that way.

He has had a solid camp, but even special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis hinted at it when he referenced the international pathway that allows NFL teams to keep a 17th player on their practice squad if he is an international player, like Matsuzawa.

Kansei Matsuzawa | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

"To get a roster spot for Kansei [Matsuzawa], he's in the competition, so he's got to do a great job there. But the great thing about his situation is, in the international part of it, there might be an extra spot for him, depending upon how it is. So, hopefully he can show enough, which knock on wood. I hope he keeps showing what he's showing right now, and hopefully, we get a chance to keep him at the end of camp, which would be great."

More Malik Benson Praise

Malik Benson, the rookie WR from Oregon, has received numerous amounts of praise since he arrived in the desert. His play at WR has been outstanding this camp, but so has his play on special teams. Something DeCamillis raved about.

"You saw the speed in college, and obviously, coming from college, I did see a little bit more of – there's not a lot of great punters, and what he's going to have to show us is he's going to be able to catch an NFL punt, which is a lot different than a college punt, in my opinion. So, that's going to be where it's at. But I mean, he's got playmaking ability, he's tough, he puts his head in there, and I'm excited to have the guy, for sure."

Time To Get Greedy

Las Vegas Raiders CB Greedy Vance | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Second-year CB Greedy Vance has had some nice plays in camp, including a big interception. Safeties coach Matt Robinson talked about how the sophomore DB is emerging this training camp.

"He read his keys the right way. He was in the right spot. Put his foot in the ground when the quarterback's hand came off the ball, and the rest was his. Throughout camp, he's been doing a great job playing both nickel and safety, and excited where he's at. Really excited to see what happens when the pads come on for him."

Youth Is Served

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS CB JERMOD MCCOY | ARNIE BAZEMORE, ON SI

With five rookie defensive backs genuinely pushing for the 53-man roster, Robinson loves having all that young talent. He also has only so many reps, and talked about letting them all sort it out.

"Really, just getting everybody reps. We have a deep room and expect a lot of guys competing to play and expect a lot of guys to play a lot of snaps for us. So, it's a challenge to work them in but they'll get their time, especially come game time and in the preseason to see what they can do. And when the bullets are flying and the lights are on, let's see who shows up."

The Defense Don’t Lie…About Brock Bowers

Brock Bowers is the best tight end in the NFL and has his own personal highlight reel every day. The safeties are often tasked with trying to stop a nearly unstoppable young man. Robinson discussed how difficult it is, having to face him every day in practice.

"Yeah, he's challenging. He is a bigger body and he's smooth at the top of the route. And that's where tight ends in this league kind of get an advantage. The defense is at a disadvantage because they're nudging and that's where they're allowed to create space. All you need is a little bit of space and if you put it on Brock, he's going to catch it. So, it's a challenge for us."

"There's a lot of other great tight ends in this league, great slot receivers that we're going to have to cover at times so it's great work for us here and we just got to continue to get better at it."

The Cousins Impact

Kirk Cousins has only been a Raider for a short time, but his presence, leadership, and character have shone on a young team desperate for some offensive leadership. He has provided it, and Jalen Nailor, the free-agent star WR, loves his fellow Michigan State Spartan.

Las Vegas Raiders Training Camp Video Part 1. Video Courtesy of Darrell Craig Harris, On SI pic.twitter.com/VZdl7JsMoO — Hondo Carpenter (@HondoCarpenter) July 30, 2026

“Kirk's [Cousins] an older guy, he tries to stay hip with the younger generation, so he still has his dad moments, his dad jokes out there. But just having that kind of guy in the locker room, it means a lot because he's done so much in this league and we could just build up on our team from him."

"Just going on what he says. He's done this plenty of times. He's a winning quarterback, so just the things that he says, you got to pay attention to what he's saying to really hone in on that type of stuff and just be a complete team."

Respect for the Nandolorian

The Raiders' rookie QB has thrown only one interception throughout training camp and has shown multiple flashes, proving why NFL executives loved him in the NFL Draft. The young man has certainly made the expected rookie mistakes, but even the veterans like Nailor are impressed with his ability to take control when he’s on the field.

"He's taken total command of the offense. It's not like he's going out there for the first time. He's under control, he's speaking very loudly, very clearly so everybody can hear the call. Just things that you need in the quarterback in a huddle, and he's just growing each and every day. Just seeing that progress from the first day he got here to now, just total command of the offense and of the playbook and just being himself and playing ball."

Masses Makes His Move

Hezekiah Masses | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

For months leading up to the NFL Draft, I reported on the Raiders' interest in Masses. I said at the time that the biggest criticism is how he would handle the physical style of play in the NFL. He has had a very impressive camp and has earned all of the praise he has received. Nailor has competed against him often in this camp, and he is impressed with the rookie.

"He's a terrific player. He's long, he plays with his length, so that suits him well, and he can run. So just having that type of stuff from a young cornerback, it's very promising for us and for his future. He's a great player, he's humble, quiet guy. He just goes out there and just plays ball."

Matt Gay Is A-OK

As stated previously, I expect Matt Gay to be the lone kicker on the Raiders' 53-man roster. Recently, in practice, he hit a 55-yard field goal that would have been good from 70+ yards. While I knew that Gay was a good kicker, I hadn’t realized how powerful his leg is, and I asked about that.

“I feel like I've always been able to hit the ball pretty good. I don't feel like 60 or anything like that's been out of the wheelhouse. I think when I'm smooth and it looks very calm is when it's actually the most powerful, as opposed to like when it looks like I'm really going after it."

"And so, again, eliminating some of those things in the swing and just keeping things simple and smooth, I've seen a little bit of the ball kind of popping off the foot. And we are probably going this way with the wind at the back, which helps. So, not too bad.”

Hall of Fame Mentality?

Matt Gay | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Morten Anderson was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017, and I once asked the Michigan State icon about the approach to successful kicking. He explained it a lot like golf, and the consistency of swinging a club to swinging your leg. I asked Gay, after his aforementioned kick, whether he also approached his game like Anderson and used the golf analogy.

Matt Gay | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

"Yeah, I definitely think there's a lot of similarities between kicking and golf. I think there's a lot of similarities on the mental side as well. I think especially in games, right? Like miss one, make one, doesn't matter. What's the next shot at hand? What's the next kick at hand? So, no matter if you have a bad drive, good drive, you have to go up and assess the next shot, hit the next shot."

"Whatever happens, miss, make, you kind of have to wash it to the side, move on to the next one, approach it just as a one of one. This is my next shot. And that's kind of how I've done things in the past and been able to move on from kicks pretty quickly, good or bad. And physically, yeah, it's the same thing. It's kind of the same extension. If I can keep, again for me, everything simple and eliminate some of the extra movement."

"You see those videos of guys with 10 different training drills and it's just chaotic. But if I can have one simple swing thought for me, I think that's when I'm at my best."

Evolving and Emerging Leadership

A captain on this team, and one of the best players in the NFL, is AJ Cole. He has earned the respect he has, and he talked about John Spytek’s roster overhaul and the new leadership in the building.

“I think it's come together really well. I think we have a great group. I think the guys in the locker room really believe in the message that Coach Kubiak is pushing right now, and I think we're really bought in. I think that leaders build leaders, and I think that we have some really strong guys in the locker room that are leaders, and I think that that's building more people."

"I think that the best teams, from what I've seen from the outside looking in, and from the good teams that I've been on, the best teams don't just have, 'Oh, there's this guy who's a leader, and there's this guy that's a leader,' everybody kind of is a leader.”

Las Vegas Raiders Training Camp Video #6. Courtesy of, On SI pic.twitter.com/YWl65focIV — Hondo Carpenter (@HondoCarpenter) August 3, 2026

Cole went further in depth by adding, “It's kind of like one of the things they talk about in marriage, like marriage isn't 50/50, marriage is supposed to be like 100/100, right? Like everybody's giving their best, and I think that leadership should be that way too. And I think everybody should be leading. It's not a thing where you can say, 'Oh, we can only have two or three leaders on the team.'"

"I think you could have 53 leaders on the team plus the practice squad, you could have 17 leaders on the team, and I don't think there's any issue with that. I think if everybody's setting the standard, then we're all chasing each other."

Dont’e Thornton’s Camp

Last year, after the draft, other than Jakobi Meyers, no receiver got more attention than Thornton. He looked marvelous. But once the San Francisco 49ers arrived in town for joint practice and a preseason game, he disappeared. A terrific young man with immense talent, it wouldn’t be harsh to say he has to show more. WR coach Zach Azzanni broke down his camp.

Dont’e Thornton | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

“I always tell our room that the tape is our resume, let the tape be our guide. So, all of those guys, if they have a down day, they got to come back and have a better day. We just press play. We evaluate it every day. He's had a couple rough days and he's bounced back and had some good plays here and there."

"And that's what we're looking for in training camp, we're installing all this stuff. Everything's not going to be perfect, but I am pleased he's got a great attitude. He's working his tail off. I saw some improvement today, which was good. We go day by day in training camp, so he's coming along like the rest of them."

Praise for Malik Benson, the WR

Malik Benson | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

We brag on Benson nearly every day, because every day he makes you forget that he is a rookie. We already talked about his acumen on special teams, but it is even more prevalent on offense. His WR coach, Zach Azzanni, who I have known for decades and can tell you does not mince words or speak in hyperbole, is impressed. That is hard to do.

"Malik’s doing a good job. I'm pleased with his improvement, his progress. Long way to go. He's still a rookie, makes those rookie mistakes. But I'm pleased with his effort, his attitude. He's extremely coachable. He's tough. You do that, you got a chance. And he's improving every day, which is what I want to see. Slight improvement, steady, a little bit every day, and he's been doing that. So, I'm pleased with where he's currently at."

A Major Misconception Addressed

Jalen Nailor | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

There is a narrative that Jalen Nailor and Tre Tucker are essentially the same player. While both are fast and wide receivers, they have clearly different skill sets, and both bring unique talents to the roster. Something Azzanni delineated is clear.

"Yeah, they're just both so different. That's what's cool. They're both just different players. That's what's unique about the receiver position. There's a bunch of different body types, a bunch of different skill sets that you can work with. So, obviously we all know Tre's game. He's got that speed, that down-the-field speed. He's tough. He makes those contested catches."

"And Jalen [Nailor], the last three or four years at Minnesota, has just been that crafty route runner that does the dirty work, understands space, how to get open. Been playing in this league for a while, so him and Tre are both seasoned. They're cagey vets. They kind of get it, so they play off each other. It's cool.”

No Bull, No Bluffs, No Bloviated in the WR Room

Las Vegas Raiders WR Tre Tucker | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

While Kubiak has done an amazing job at hiring both young and experienced talent, he has also brought in a wide variety of backgrounds and schemes. One thing he has done exceptionally well, however, is to assemble a staff of men who speak with a single voice.

Having known Azzanni since 2007, he, like Kubiak and the rest of the staff, is a warm, amazing man off the field, but on it, he is direct and all about business. I asked him how so many young players are adapting to his style, which mirrors Kubiak.

Zach Azzanni | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

“I'm an acquired taste, I realize that. But this group has taken to it, which is really neat. I coach them hard, like you said. I don't mince words. I tell them right down the middle how it is, so there's no gray. I don't believe in opinions. I just believe in the tape and tell them exactly like it is because this is their careers we're dealing with, and my opinion doesn't matter. What they do matters, and so I get on them. I tell it like it is."

"And they're so eager to win, so eager to make the team, whatever their current role is that they're hanging on every word, and they're coachable. My job is to create that hard edge in these guys. This is a hard league. It's tough. It's tough on coaches, on players, and if you're a soft individual and you can't take me out there yelling at you, good luck with some of the teams we play."

Brock Bowers Has Another Fan

Brock Bowers | Arnie Bazemore, On SI

A lot has been said, including by me, about the Silver and Black not having a WR1 this year. It is true, but it is also not a concern in a rebuilding franchise, where Spytek wisely refuses to take shortcuts. With that said, having the best TE in the game in Brock Bowers helps, who is essentially WR1, and Azzanni gushed with praise for the star Georgia Bulldog.

Las Vegas Raiders Training Camp Video #4. Courtesy of Darrell Craig Harris, On SI pic.twitter.com/FGdTwQuGii — Hondo Carpenter (@HondoCarpenter) August 2, 2026

"Oh, I mean, Brock is phenomenal. I love being able to watch him and show the wideouts how he runs routes, his craftiness. The guy practices hard, like the practice is unbelievable, how he practices. If you want to know how to practice young players, watch that guy, that's what I tell them. So, it's neat to have him on the inside. He obviously pulls a lot of coverage, which opens up our guys. So, it's good, man, he's phenomenal to be around."

Raider DNA Runs Deep in the Bo Jackson Family

Las Vegas Raiders Training Camp Video #3: QBs! Video courtesy of Darrell Craig Harris, On SI pic.twitter.com/tJTVknERDP — Hondo Carpenter (@HondoCarpenter) August 1, 2026

Everyone knows the greatness of Bo Jackson. His great-nephew, Shedrick Jackson, is a veteran WR on this roster, trying to carve out a spot. Jackson has a warm spot in the Raider Nation because of his Silver and Black DNA, and Azzanni discussed his camp.

"Shedrick's really come along. I'm pleased with where he's at. He was, like they all were in the spring with a new offense, new coaching staff, every day was new up and down and making mistakes. And Shedrick's really come back from the summertime with a really good mindset. He's moved around."

"I'm really pleased with his improvement the last week, knock on wood. He's doing a nice job and really improving. So, kudos to him. He doesn't say a word, he just works. He's another guy that I love to have in the group."

The Mule Making Moves

Las Vegas Raiders OT Delmar "DJ" Glaze | Darrell Craig Harris, Sports Illustrated

No one on this team suffered more from the team’s dysfunction than the man affectionately called Delmar “DJ” Glaze, the Mule. Entering his junior year, trying to ignore last year, he is back to playing as he did in his terrific first year, and the best OL coach in the NFL, Rick Dennison, likes him a lot.

“I really think DJ is working hard. Every day there are little things. I tell them all to work on one thing a day, get one skill that you get better, and we keep pointing out things that DJ's got to work on, and he does have great length. I mean, he uses his arm length really well, and he's working really hard at it."

"He's made some progress, but just like the rest of them, there's things we've got to get better at, and I think focusing on those things, which each one of them are doing, they're really doing a good job of saying, 'Hey, I need to be better at that.' I'm going to ask them after, 'What'd you do bad? What'd you do good?' And it's never as good or as bad as you think it is, but as long as they're focused on getting better, that's all we're worried about."

Las Vegas Raiders Training Camp Video Part 2. Video Courtesy of Darrell Craig Harris, On SI pic.twitter.com/zr0q9Uoga6 — Hondo Carpenter (@HondoCarpenter) July 30, 2026

No Nonsense Is the Kubiak Doctrine

As I mentioned earlier with Azzanni, Kubiak’s staff mirrors him in being both warm individuals and blunt, truth-telling leaders. None fits that mold better than Dennison, who discussed his style and its impact on the offensive line.

Las Vegas Raiders Training Camp Video Part 1. Video Courtesy of Darrell Craig Harris, On SI pic.twitter.com/VZdl7JsMoO — Hondo Carpenter (@HondoCarpenter) July 30, 2026

“I don't think we have anybody in the room that doesn't want to be pushed. That's why they're here. If they were that way, they probably wouldn't be here, right? So I don't know if I'm tough or not, I'm just me. I tell them all the time, I'm going to be mad at you if you make a mistake. If you make it twice, I'm really going to be mad, and I kind of lost it a little bit today."

"But it's important that they know that their jobs are essential for all 11 to do right. It's not just one guy. All 11 got to do something right. So, we can't just say we're successful because one guy did it right. We've all got to work together, that's why the five of them have got to work hard."

Cap Is Back

The man affectionately called Cap, similar to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the longtime Los Angeles Lakers captain of the NBA, Kolton Miller had his season prematurely ended early last year with an injury. But don’t worry, Raider Nation. The player many universally consider a top-five LT in the NFL is healthy and ready to go, and Dennison is pleased about that.

"I think he's really - in the spring you could tell he was just getting better, and now he looks like himself. He's using his length well. He's such a patient guy at the edge. He does a really good job. So, like I said, he's got little skills that we keep working on, 'Hey, you've got to get better at this,' and he's very receptive to that. They're all really open-minded, and they do what you ask them."

JPJ on Display

Las Vegas Raiders IOL Jackson Powers-Johnson | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Jackson Powers-Johnson has quickly taken to Dennison’s style and has done everything he has been asked. A starter when camp opened, that has not changed, and Dennison talked about seeing progress.

"I have. I think he's done a really good job in the offseason. He's studied really hard. He's one of the first guys to answer any question I say in there, and he's consistent. I wasn't here. I couldn't tell you what happened the last couple years, I know I evaluated him when he came out of the draft, and I think he's done a great job. He's working hard, getting better every day."

Dennison in the Fire

Tyler Linderbaum | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

One of the things the Raiders are learning and loving about Rick Dennison is that he isn’t standing on the sidelines during practice observing like a spectator. He is in the middle of every rep, right up next to the players, teaching and communicating. They love it, and he explained where his style comes from.

“I also look at it from the perspective of I played defense. What did I see on the other side? And I know what my vision was. I looked at just the gaps in between and the backs. As a lineman, there's not much they see past the 300-pounders sometimes. So, you've got to get in it. You've got to understand what they're looking at and then talk to them. Shoot, even Tyler [Linderbaum], he's had experience, Kolton [Miller] has all kinds of experience.”

Spencer Bruford | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Dennison also pointed out his tenure. "I've done things a certain way, but if they have a different way, I'll listen to it. If I like it, let's give it a try. If I don't like it - like I have some scars, I've tried it that way, it's not going to work, I don't like it. So, there's a lot of give and take with them, but as long as we're all trying to progress."

Maxx Crosby Love

Kwity Paye is a terrific free-agent addition who the Raiders were thrilled to sign. Many said the Raiders would not have taken him had the Maxx Crosby trade never happened. I can tell you categorically that is false, but the reality is that Paye loves working with the Silver and Black superstar, and Crosby has his respect.

“Just seeing how fast he recognizes the play and playing off of that. Certain plays where we have to go in and then he'll just go and tackle in the backfield. So, just seeing how he processes stuff and just attacks the ball. It's been fun to see.”

Veteran Praise of Laulu

Paye is already a big fan of the Raiders' burgeoning star Jonah Laulu. He gushed when talking about the Raiders' young talent.

“He's been having a great camp too, so I'm proud of the work that he's been putting in this offseason as well. But yeah, we were working out at like 6:30 a.m. every day at Sonata Park at Seven Hills or something. The first day I was at UNLV on the turf at like noon and my cleats just melted. I'm like, I can never do that again. No more turf."

"We found a grass field and we’ve just been working. It's been great to see how he developed over the offseason, working on stuff that he had to work on, and just coming out here seeing how he's been working in camp has been great.”

Cian Slone Under the Microscope

Cian Slone | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

John Spytek did an amazing job of accumulating a UDFA class of hidden gems. We have discussed Cian Slone often, and Paye has nothing but praise for the undrafted rookie's camp.

“You could just see it on the film. There's a couple guys that just pop off the screen, and he's just one of those guys. The motor is relentless, shedding, and just wreaking havoc. It's been fun to see a guy earning his spot and earning more reps in camp.”

Bech Loves What Kubiak Is Cooking

Jack Bech came into the NFL with so much hope and praise for his style of play. While this is only his second NFL training camp, he hasn’t emerged as fast as some wish he had. The franchise's dysfunction and collapse really hurt him last season, but he loves what Klint Kubiak is cooking.

“Coach [Klint] Kubiak, I love the offense that they run, the whole system that they have, the different ways you can see different things and make changes throughout the plays. Again, like I said, just the knowledge that they have to be able to do all the things and run all the plays that they have has been really great. I'm really excited for this year. It's been really fun here."

Bech Is Grounded in Reality

Las Vegas Raiders WR Jack Bech | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Bech is a wonderful young man and highly talented. He understands the pressure that comes from both where he was picked and the needs of this team at his position. He explained his process in handling the situation, and it shows enormous maturity.

“I think it's just day by day. Coming here, you listen to what the coaches say, the good, the bad, the indifferent. You go in each day, you come in here with the mindset of growth to get better. It doesn't matter if you have a great day, if you have an okay day, whatever it may be. Each and every day you've just got to come in here, you've got to put your head down, you've got to go to work, and again, you've got to put the team first."

Malik Benson Praise Coming From His Competition

Malik Benson | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Nothing tells you how well rookie WR Malik Benson is playing more than the fact that many feel he has leapfrogged at this point for the WR3 (this is reported among them) role, and the man praising him is one he has leapfrogged. Bech had strong praise for the rookie.

"For sure. Malik [Benson] has been great. He's super fast, super twitchy. He's coming here, he puts his head down. He works super hard. He's super talented. He makes really good plays. He makes the big play. That's what we're counting on them to do, to come in here to push all of us. Everybody in that receiver room to just push each other to grow and to be the best we can be each and every day we get out here."

The Dean’s List

Superstar Raiders ILB Nakobe Dean kicked DC Rob Leonard out of the huddle during camp, not in a rebellious or egotistical way, but in a leadership role. Something Leonard talked about. Dean explained why he did, and it makes complete sense why Leonard loved it.

"When you're the Mike (linebacker), you want to hear your coordinator talk. You want to hear him talk to you. You want to hear how he’s going to call the calls. You want to hear if he is going to just say the call and get off the mic, or is he going to give you checks and everything. So, you don't want him just in the huddle making the call. You want the team to hear you too."

"I mean, I'm from Mississippi – I don't have trouble anymore – so I've had trouble before with guys not understanding some of the things that I say. So, I want the guys to hear me and hear how I make the play calls and everything too."

The Dean Has Spoken

Nakobe Dean | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Dean’s entire football career has been successful; you don’t earn the moniker "superstar" in this league easily. He didn’t have to come to Las Vegas; he wanted to. In what has become a continuing theme, the Kubiak way won him over.

"How much of a football guy he is. You can tell how much he pays attention to the details because he wants everything to be up to the standard. He wants everything to be up to the standard because you can tell the only thing he wants to do is win. So, I mean, if I've got a coach that all he wants to do is win and he pays attention to the details, then he can definitely be my coach."

Accountability in Raider Nation

Nakobe Dean | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Dean is often seen talking to defensive players of all ages and positions, directing, coaching, and teaching. He spoke about being on such a young team and how his role as the QB of the defense propels him into that leadership role.

"Holding everybody accountable, holding everybody accountable. So, getting them up to speed is not only holding them accountable, but also holding the guys who have played some football accountable so they can see that nobody's exempt from – including myself – nobody's exempt from being corrected or needing to know what to do down in and down out.”

Maxx Is for Real

When you are a superstar like Dean, it is not easy to impress you. But are any of us surprised that now that he is on the field with Maxx Crosby, he is?

“I mean everything everybody says is true. Like, he's got a crazy motor, he's never tired, he's always going. When you first get around him you might think that the energy he's bringing is like, 'Okay, it's cool he's bringing the energy now.' But then you see that he's bringing the same energy, same kind of swagger, same intensity and tenacity to the game every day, you can't not respect it."

The Defense Don’t Lie…About Brock Bowers 2.0

Brock Bowers | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Dean has seen a lot, and of course, he would love his fellow Georgia Bulldog Brock Bowers. But this has nothing to do with where they went to school; this is about Bowers turning Dean into a fan.

"Man, I give Brock [Bowers] all the praise in the world. Even from the days at Georgia when he came in as a freshman at Georgia. I know he made me and Quay [Walker] and our whole linebacker group exponentially better, and he's doing the same here. Only thing he's got to do is be himself at practice – and in the games – but at practice, him being himself is going to make us better as a linebacker core and as a defense."

Don’t Miss My Latest Training Camp Podcast