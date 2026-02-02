NFL Executives Rank Presumed Raiders QB Fernando Mendoza Ahead of 2026 Draft

HENDERSON, Nev. — The Raiders, barring another team making an unorthodox offer to trade up for the No. 1 pick, are planning to select quarterback Fernando Mendoza as their franchise leader in April’s NFL draft.

While over 50% of first-round quarterbacks fail, it doesn’t change the reality that when one of them “hits,” they are usually a transformational player.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) talks to the crowd on the podium after the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In an effort to evaluate Fernando Mendoza, we reached out to 11 NFL executives and asked them to share with us their evaluation of Mendoza in the context of other first-round quarterbacks selected in the past three NFL drafts.

Our evaluators

Our 11 NFL executives are part of multiple franchises. Some of them are proven, successful quarterback evaluators, and some have made some misses.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza hugs Indiana Universtiy President Pamela Whitten as they celebrate after the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Either way, all 11 have been active in the past three cycles and remain active this year.

The last three classes



2023 (3)

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) reacts in the fourth quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Bryce Young — No. 1, Carolina Panthers

C.J. Stroud — No. 2, Houston Texans

Anthony Richardson Sr. ---No. 4, Indianapolis Colts

2024 (6)

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) warms up prior to an NFC Wild Card Round game against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Caleb Williams — No. 1, Chicago Bears

Jayden Daniels — No. 2, Washington Commanders

Drake Maye — No. 3, New England Patriots

Michael Penix Jr. — No. 8, Atlanta Falcons

J.J. McCarthy — No. 10 overall, Minnesota Vikings

Bo Nix — No. 12 overall, Denver Broncos

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

2025 (2)

Cam Ward — No. 1 overall, Tennessee Titans

Jaxson Dart — No. 25 overall, New York Giants

Grading System

Indiana'ss Fernando Mendoza speaks at the champions press conference on Tuesday, Jan. 20. 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Here is how we graded the quarterback rankings. All 11 executives were given the names of the eleven quarterbacks selected in the first round over the past three years. We added Mendoza to the list and asked the execs to rank the prospects from Nos. 1 to 12.

We also asked that they not grade based on what they have seen so far, but rather on when each was selected, and how they evaluated said player at that time.

Subsequently, we summed the rankings, divided by 12, and assigned the lowest score (top prospect) to the highest.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) an D'Angelo Ponds (5) kiss the trophy after the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The point rankings:

NAME SCORE FIRST PLACE VOTES Fernando Mendoza 2.18 2 C.J. Stroud 2.36 2 Cam Ward 3.8 1 Bryce Young 4.09 2 Caleb Williams 4.18 4 Drake Maye 5.2 0 Jayden Daniels 7.36 0 J.J. McCarthy 7.63 0 Jaxson Dart 8.34 0 Bo Nix 9 0 Anthony Richardson Sr. 10.45 0 Michael Penix Jr. 10.55 0

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) smiles as he celebrates after the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Evaluations

Executive No. 1: “When based upon what we thought coming out of school, we had Williams at one on my list and Fernando at No. 2. Character is through the roof for Mendoza, and Williams is a little more athletic. I would take him at one if I were Tom (Brady).”

Las Vegas Raiders minority owner Tom Brady | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Executive No. 2: “I have Mendoza at two, sandwiched between Stroud and Williams. While deceptively athletic, he isn’t Williams, and his character is as high as Stroud's. If I were the Raiders, I wouldn’t even second-guess this and start negotiating with him today.”

Executive No. 3: “If I were Mark (Davis) or Tom (Brady), I would make this pick all day and live with whatever comes of it. I love the way he loves to be coached. He craves it, as Tom did. You can’ teach that s--t.”

Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Executive No. 4: “What stands out to me about Mendoza is that he gets better every week, and played his very best against the very best. What stands out to me is not just the plays he makes, but the mistakes he avoids by not trying to make the plays he can’t. The kid is smart. Nothing to overthink here. You should have already turned the card in.”

Executive No. 5: “I have Mendoza at one slightly ahead of Cam Ward, and C.J. Stroud. Character is off the charts; competitive fire, IQ, and all the intangibles are off the charts. If I had the pick, I would listen, I would for any pick, but no way you get it unless you are a real dumb a--. I love this young man and he is exactly what you want as the face of your franchise, and with his character, I wouldn’t care what city, even Sin City, as his home.”

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) warms up before an AFC Divisional Round game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Executive No. 6: “There is zero chance that I would let this kid get past me. I have him as one, with the understanding that no QB, or any player, is perfect. Elite ball placement on slants, outs, and crosses. Excellent trajectory control on fades and corner routes. Maintains arm strength late in games.”

Executive No. 7: “I have him ranked at three, but let me tell you that isn’t disparaging the kid. I like his game, but no one is flawless. Very good, not elite (not a Josh Allen / Mahomes tier cannon). Can flatten throws when forced off-platform. Needs more reps driving the ball in adverse conditions.”

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) reacts after the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Executive No. 8: “The young man is a football junkie and loves the game in all phases. On the practice field, he is engaging and loves it. That is something you have to be watching for on a franchise QB. Character is outstanding, brain is big, and while he doesn’t have the strongest arm ever, he can make the throws, and has the rare mental approach that I would take him at one, and start him day one. He is a cool customer and can handle it.”

Executive No. 9: “I have him at two, and I would walk out today and tell people that with no hesitation. What stands out to me is that our scouts talk about how his teammates respond to him. From the walk-on guy to the other stars. The support staff and Curt (Cignetti) love him. The fans love him. He isn’t going to embarrass your franchise; fans love him, and he is committed to the game. All of that would make this pick an easy one.”

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) with running back Roman Hemby (1) against the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Executive No. 10: “Mendoza has enough speed to move the chains, and I love his running on bootlegs and zone read plays. His accuracy and character are off the charts, but what I really like is that you can tell how he processes: he knows instinctively when not to make a play or attempt one. Go watch the Ohio State film and how he read the defensive backs. That is exactly what makes him a franchise leader. He is prepared. You can't teach a love for the game, and a passion to be prepared. I would make this pick and easily sit back and watch what happens.”

Executive No. 11: “He sits at three for me, and I would take any of them in front of him along with him. There are many things to like, but what I like most is what he does wrong. There are times when he misses things; he may be missing plays, but he is unwilling to take the risk. He isn’t risk-averse, but he is willing to let some plays slip by because of the risk. Sometimes it is the plays you don’t try to make that define something. Tom (Brady) had that quality. The great ones do. Over the last three classes, and this one (what you asked me to evaluate), nobody had this but him.”

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes in the fourth quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Interesting Observation

All eleven men said that if they were the Raiders, considering their current condition, roster, and situation, barring someone doing the “Unfathomable,” as it would pertain to a trade, they would select Mendoza.

Additionally, all the mentioned characters thought he was ready to start in the NFL at some point in his rookie campaign.

Miami (FL) Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) wraps up Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, during the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While not a consensus top ranking, the consensus top player is the one whose scouting and opinion are appropriately weighted.

Final Synopsis

While only two of the 11 executives had Mendoza as the best candidate, they all thought highly enough of him that he still finished first, and all said if they were the Raiders, they would select him.

The Raiders agree.

Welcome to the desert, Fernando.

Watch Our Entire Podcast Below on This Subject, Latest on Klint Kubiak

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Las Vegas Raiders when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on the Raiders. While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss Fernando Mendoza.