Raiders Finalize Dates for Training Camp Open Practices

The Las Vegas Raiders have taken a well-rounded approach at every step this offseason. The Raiders' front office has wasted no moves. Every move Las Vegas has made this summer has improved the team in some way.

The new-look Raiders are only a few weeks away from taking the field for training camp, as they look to make even more progress in their attempt to confirm that improvement on the field. Las Vegas' front office is determined to turn things around. Training camp is the next step in that process.

Training Camp Is Near

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

Las Vegas' moves warrant cautious optimism, but if the last few seasons have proved anything for the Silver and Black, it is that optimism must be tempered until they actually win games on Sunday. Offseasons filled with hope have quickly ended once the first few weeks of the season roll around.

Las Vegas aims to change the narrative surrounding its team and organization with a successful first season under new head coach Klint Kubiak. The Raiders have made progress on paper, but only what they do on the gridiron will matter moving forward.

Raiders Finalize Dates

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

Las Vegas will finally take the field for training camp in about two weeks or so. The Raiders recently announced their training camp schedule, including which practices will be open to the public. Rookies are scheduled to report to camp on July 23. Veterans will arrive at camp on July 28.

The Raiders will host open practices at the team's headquarters on August 2, August 3, August 7, and August 8 at 7:30 a.m. PT. Las Vegas will host an open practice at Allegiant Stadium on August 11 at 6 p.m. PT. This will give Raiders fans their first good look at the 2026 Raiders.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) and coach Klint Kubiak during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Training camp marks the end of hypotheticals and estimations about what Las Vegas will be this upcoming season. As the Raiders ramp up their preparation for the regular season, training camp is the most critical set of practices they will hold. Vital days and weeks are ahead.

Kubiak's Raiders have been supplied with the best coaching staff and roster talent of any team Las Vegas has produced in recent years. Yet Kubiak knows improvement happens in the offseason, but it has not been proven there. Kubiak hopes training camp will lead to a strong debut season.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"We're an improved team. Our guys have taken the coaching. They're doing everything we ask them to do. I definitely see an improvement from where we started, and this time of year, you can kind of get lulled to sleep when the pads aren't on. So, what team that we're going to become, we'll find out come training camp when we put pads on,” Kubiak said.

“There's so many guys that are maybe doing great right now that will disappear come the fall. There's so many guys that you maybe not notice as much, but all of a sudden, whether it's a running back or an offensive lineman or defensive lineman, now that guy really shows his value. So, you get what you can out of this time of year, and then the real evaluation comes with those 11 practices before we play that first preseason game."

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders are moving full speed ahead towards what they hope will be the best season in many years. Yet the importance of the next few weeks cannot be overstated, as the Raiders' players and coaches must find a way to put all their new pieces together.

Las Vegas had a solid offseason up to this point. Yet, Kubiak and his staff have focused on maintaining the progress made while away from the players between mandatory minicamp and training camp. This is yet another critical step in the Raiders' offseason.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“You can ruin an offseason with 40 days away. You put all that work in this time of year, if you go post up on the couch, all that work is for naught. So, 40 days away, you got to be really self-motivated, and we're not going to be with them every day,” Kubiak said.

“We'll be in contact with them, and then that's where, to me, that Mr. [John] Spytek, his job comes into play, because he brought in a lot of quality individuals that are self-motivated. If you don't have self-motivated guys, you have no idea what's coming once they come into training camp. So, I feel really confident that we have a self-motivated group."

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

Las Vegas has won a combined seven games in the past two seasons. Few things have gone their way in recent years, as failed coaching staff and roster moves culminated in the bottoming out that was the 2025 season. The Raiders appear to be on track now, but it is too early to confirm.

However, what is clear at the moment is that Las Vegas' front office has done its part to put the team in a position to be successful this upcoming season. Success, like most things in life, is relative. The 2026 Raiders' primary competition is the 2025 Raiders, a team they should easily surpass.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Time will tell what the 2026 Raiders will be, but that time is quickly approaching, as training camp marks the start of what is sure to be yet another uniquely Raiders-like season. So far, it is fair to believe they will accomplish a reasonable amount of their goals this upcoming season.

The many reasons behind Las Vegas' recent woes were addressed this offseason as much as reasonably possible. It will now be up to Kubiak and his coaching staff to maximize the talent they have been given to produce a more competitive Raiders team on Sundays this fall.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (22) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Training camp is sure to be intriguing, at the very least, as the Raiders continue to lay the foundation of Kubiak's tenure with the team.

After two consecutive seasons in which the Raiders sustained 10-game losing streaks, Las Vegas does not need to do much to confirm the progress that has been made. This makes training camp that much more critical.