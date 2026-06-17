Raiders' Offseason Has Connected Organization From Top to Bottom

Last offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders hired John Spytek as their next general manager. It was the first step of the rebuild that Las Vegas is currently in the midst of. After a challenging 3-14 season, Spytek took ownership of the mess he inherited and gutted the failing roster.

It is far from complete, but the Raiders' rebuild has been swift and efficient so far. Las Vegas quickly overhauled its coaching staff. Then, Spytek and the front office went to work fixing what was one of the league's worst rosters at the end of the 2025 season.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In-Sync Raiders

It remains to be seen how everything will connect on the field moving forward. However, Spytek's bold moves helped significantly improve Las Vegas' roster and marked the next step in the Raiders' rebuilding process. This has already been the Raiders' most productive offseason in years.

Still, they are just getting started. Spytek and the Raiders' front office have a vision for the future and appear well on their way to making it happen. Yet, it must be noted that, after years of failed quick fixes, Las Vegas is taking the long road back, ensuring its future success is sustainable.

Raiders' Connection

Mar 31, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Las Vegas has lost far more than it has won lately. However, that has sparked the front office into action, doing all they can to help the Raiders return to relevancy. For them to reach the heights they hope to one day reach, the change Las Vegas seeks to implement must be foundational.

The hiring of Spytek and the subsequent hiring of Klint Kubiak earlier this offseason effectively marked a moment in franchise history, aligning a first-time general manager with a first-time head coach as they looked to move forward. Las Vegas' moves this offseason were with this in mind.

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

“I just think the organization has surrounded myself with so much talent, with our scouts. I can't say enough great things about Matt Capurro and Mike McCoy, guys that I work with every day," Kubiak said following the completion of mandatory minicamp.

"It's been a process that's been solely focused on making the football team better and have the best practices we can have. I'm allowed to focus on football because our infrastructure is so good around me. So, I'm really fortunate for that,” Kubiak said.

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This is where it all connects for the Raiders' organization. Spytek and the front office had an extremely thorough coaching search aside from Kubiak. This is in addition to thoroughly vetting Kubiak himself before officially hiring him as soon as possible.

Between those two occurrences, the front office is much more on the same page with Kubiak and his coaching staff than they were with the previous coaching staff. Spytek and Kubiak connect the front office to the coaching staff. The staff connects to the team, making the organization whole.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Given that the front office chose Kubiak and largely allowed him to pick his own coaching staff, his staff additions are nearly as critical as the Raiders' decision to hire him.

Many of the coaches Kubiak added to his staff were those with whom he had ties prior to arriving in Las Vegas. This is a common occurrence for many coaches, yet Kubiak's coaching staff additions seemed to have many such cases. Kubiak explained his reasoning.

Oct 20, 2013; Kansas City, MO, USA; Houston Texans offensive coordinator Rick Dennison during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs defeated the Texans 17-16. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“Yeah, when you're putting the staff together, it's really about finding the best guy, and when you can have people that you've worked with before, when it's all on the line in the fire, you know how that person's going to respond. There's a lot of value in that. I don't want to find out about my coaches when it's fourth-and-10 what they're really about,” Kubiak said.

“If I know what they're about coming into the building, I know what to expect and know who I can count on. So, you have to have trust in those guys, and I have trust in these men. There are a few individuals that I don't know, but it's been a pleasure to work with them, and we're just like the players, when it's all on the line, we've got to perform as well. So, having a staff of guys that are in the boat with you and have your back goes a long way.”

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak looks on during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The connectedness between the Raiders' front office and coaching staff is obvious, just as the opposite was obvious last season. Las Vegas is in a much different position than they were this time last offseason. They are leaps and bounds ahead of where they were at the end of the regular season.

Last offseason's front office overhaul led to this offseason's coaching staff and roster overhaul. The Raiders have added talent to their coaching staff and nearly every position group on the 2026 roster. Las Vegas' roster is filled with nearly as many additions under Spytek's watch as it was under prior regimes.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This is where things start to get a big more interesting for a Raiders team that has lost nearly 30 games in the past two seasons alone. They are undoubtedly beginning to turn the corner. Years from now, this will be the offseason everyone points to as one of, if not the most pivotal, in the rebuild.

Yet, for this part of the process to be as effective as it could be, Las Vegas needed to be on the same page from Spytek down to the 53rd man on the roster this season. It appears they have made that happen in an overarching, philosophical manner, but must prove as much on the field.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Few things have gone the Raiders' way lately, but it is fair to believe that they will turn things around soon. Las Vegas is right where they need to be for this point in the offseason. Yet, once training camp arrives, their focus will primarily be on executing game plans at a high level.

The Raiders have connected three major cogs of their operation. However, the success, or the lack thereof, will determine how long that connection will last and how many wins it will lead to.