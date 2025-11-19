What Carroll Must Do to Keep the Raiders Afloat Despite Losing Streak
The Las Vegas Raiders are facing a second consecutive season filled with significantly more losing than winning. The Raiders have become synonmous with losing over the past few seasons and the first 10 games of this season has done little to dispell that notion.
The Raiders' loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football marked another step in the freefall the Raiders currently find themselves in. Things could get worse before they get better in Las Vegas.
The Raiders' Hope
The Raiders are in the middle of their second losing streak of the season. Had they not played and beaten the Tennesee Titans, Las Vegas could easily be on a nine-game losing streak. For the Raiders to have made as many changes as they did this offseason, to still be 2-8 can demoralize a team.
Following Monday night's loss to the Cowboys, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll explained how he plans to ensure his team remains mentally present and give all they have down the stretch of what is likely another subpar season for the Silver and Black.
"Yeah, well, it's an involved process of trying to keep their focus and to keep their hope alive and challenge them to work, try to find the key individuals that you think could benefit from a little bit more focus, a little more emphasis, a little more pat on the back or kick in the butt, whatever it is. And then it's a variety of ways. In general, it's really keeping an eye on the future," Carroll said.
“We've always had a way of dealing with the last game, so we try to stay in the routine of that, whether it was a big game win or a big game loss, whatever the situation is, to come back to focus, to try to find a regularity about the preparation process. So, worked hard at that because I know how important it is to be consistent in that regard.
“That's what throws teams off. The last second win or loss can totally blow you out of the water in terms of your focus the next week. The media, the hype, the build up, the pats on the back, the kick in the butt again. So, we have a whole way that we work at that. And so, I got a call on that again and see if we can get back right. We played hard in this football game, and guys played tough in the game, and we didn't play well enough.
