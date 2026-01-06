How Raiders Must Determine Who Will Be Part of Their Future

The Las Vegas Raiders completed another disappointing season on Sunday, with a win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Las Vegas' Week 18 win was its first win since beating the Tennessee Titans in Week 6. The Raiders quickly moved on from Pete Carroll on Monday morning, leading to questions.

Watch Jonah Laulu discuss below.

The Raiders have plenty going in their favor this offseason, assuming they make the correct decisions. Las Vegas has the No. 1 pick and several holes on their roster that must be addressed. Luckily, they have the resources to make this offseason, and their future, a productive one.

Unlike last offseason, the Raiders enter this offseason, fully acknowledging that they are headed towards a rebuild. While minor, acknowledging the reality of the situation is one of the first steps towards successfully rebuilding their roster.

"I'm not real happy right now at 3-14. I would just go back to I'm proud of those guys for them competing, and I think they're the right kind of guys, and they're about the right things. And my experience has been when you add the right kind of people to an organization, whether it's scouts, analytics people, wellness, players, you'll be okay. And we'll just keep trying to do that with players, too," Spytek said.

Spytek pinpointed exactly when things went south for the Raiders. Spytek noted that the team's season took a turn for the worst.

"Yeah, I mean obviously we didn't win enough games early in the year. Sometimes I go back to the Bears game, where we're 1-2, and they're 2-1 and we turned it over four times, we got a kick blocked, and we really had that game one about three or four different times, and it's kind of been my experience where that kind of win can propel you or that one can kind of sink you. And I think we all know how the season went after that,” Spytek said.

“We got a couple of our guys hurt that that were big blows to us, but listen those are just excuses. I mean, we just didn't perform well enough. We didn't play well enough. We didn't do the right things consistent enough to win games. You are what you are. We're 3-14, and we've got a lot of work to do. The other part about the assistant coaches, they're all currently under contract. I met with them a couple hours ago, and we talked through the next steps, but they're all currently under contract right now."

