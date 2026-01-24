The Truth About the Pro Fernando Mendoza Is Destined to Be

Fernando Mendoza of Indiana University is seen by many as the favorite to be picked with the first overall pick. That pick belongs to the Las Vegas Raiders. If that comes true, as many expect, the Raiders will have their franchise quarterback for many years to come.

That is something the Raiders have been looking for over the last few years. In this year's draft, the Raiders will have their shot, and they want to make sure they get it right.

The Raiders will likely let minority owner Tom Brady pick the next quarterback for the Raiders. Brady is the greatest quarterback in NFL history. He knows what he is looking for when it comes to the quarterback position.

He knows that it is the most important position in the NFL, and he knows what it takes to not only play the position at a high level, but to stay consistent and win a lot of games at that position. Brady was the best at it, and now he is looking for the best.

Indiana'ss Fernando Mendoza speaks at the champions press conference on Tuesday, Jan. 20. 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mendoza is coming off a great college season. He won the Heisman Trophy and led his Indiana team to its first College Football National Championship, and he did it undefeated. Mendoza, no matter what, always found a way to win and win the big games. He was never rattled, even when things did not go his way or the team was going through a tough stretch during a game. Mendoza stayed poised and led his team to victory, and did it as a great teammate.

Chase Daniel on type of pro Mendoza is believed to be

"Elite, you are talking about Mahomes, Allen, Jackson, and Burrow. I do not think he [Mendoza] is going to be like that, but I really like the way he played in college," said NFL analyst Chase Daniel on The Dan Patrick Show. "I even go back to his time at Cal. He just has something about him ... He is extremely smart. And when you are watching him, his Heisman and Championship moment on 4th and 5, with Fernando Mendoza, you are calling a quarterback draw, against that Miami defense."

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) smiles on the podium after the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"He just finds ways to will your team to victory. He would have already been taken No. 1, but his playoff run, going back to Ohio State and the Big Ten Championship game and then his run against these defenses, to me, he has easily cemented himself as the No. 1 pick."

