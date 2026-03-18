Fernando Mendoza Has More Tom Brady to Him Than You Think

Every day that we get closer to the 2026 NFL Draft, the draft experts are liking what they are seeing from top quarterback prospect, Fernando Mendoza, from the film that they are watching.

It is not a secret that Mendoza is going to go to the Las Vegas Raiders with the first overall pick in next month's draft. It is a no-brainer for the Silver and Black, who have the biggest need at the quarterback position. He is the right fit for this Raiders team, and he will be a Raider come next month.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (QB11) looks on during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Mendoza is coming off having one of the best College Football seasons that we have seen from a quarterback. Mendoza, out of Indiana University, not only won the Heisman Trophy, but he also led his team to its first-ever Football National Championship.

He led them by having a great work ethic that translated on the field. Mendoza was a great leader on and off the field as well. His character is great, and that is what is going to make him even better when he plays in the NFL.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (QB11) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Mendoza draws comparison to Tom Brady

NFL Draft expert Todd McShay is sold on Mendoza, and that was not always the case for McShay. McShay has been watching the film on Mendoza, and he loves the throws that he made, and it is elite.

He likes what he sees, and that is why he has him going at the top of his draft board to the Raiders. Mendoza surprised a lot of people last season, but now they are seeing what all the NFL teams have been seeing, and most importantly, why the Raiders are going to pick him to start the draft.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (QB11) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

"He is as good as I can remember for a 6'4 plus quarterback. Almost [Tom] Brady, like in this instance, in terms of how Brady got with his lower and upper body in-sync mechanics. It is compulsively repetitious, his stroke. And that is why he is so accurate," said Todd McShay. The back shoulder stuff is elite. It is like one percent. So you got all that."

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) scores a touchdown during the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Then you got a tall guy with instincts, who is prepared. It is rapid-fire watching his progressions. I am high on Mendoza. Honestly, the more I watch of him, I would put him ahead of Cam Ward."

Mendoza is ready for the NFL. He knows it is going to be a learning curve, but it is one he is going to attack with a lot of hard work and dedication.