Tyler Linderbaum is John Spytek's Biggest Free Agent For a Reason

From the start of the offseason, Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek let it be known what kind of offseason the Raiders were looking to have.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Spytek kept it honest about where the Raiders stand as an organization, and they were going to go with a different approach. Spytek talked about the quick fixes that everyone wants.

But that is not the expectation that the Raiders will have now. He wants to fix this organization the right way by building it to have consistent stability and success.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Spytek did not go away from the fact that it is possible that a quick turnaround could happen to any team, but it is something that the Raiders would be looking to do this offseason. Fast forward to the offseason free agency period, Spytek showed exactly what the Raiders are looking to do now and in the next few seasons. The Raiders got key free agents to come to Las Vegas, and it has been an issue for this franchise since coming to Las Vegas. This offseason, it was totally different.

Spytek on the Center Position

Spytek and the Raiders were able to get things rolling in the right direction. Their biggest and best free agent was the best free agent on the market. The Raiders were able to get center Tyler Linderbaum to sign with them. The Raiders got their anchor on the offensive line. It is a huge signing because of what the Raiders went through on their offensive line last year. It was great to see a great play sign with the Raiders, and that sets up a lot for this offense next year.

Jun 10, 2025; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum (64) looks on during an NFL OTA at Under Armour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Getting Linderbaum to the Silver and Black was huge for head coach Klint Kubiak, as he will be entering his first season with the Raiders. He wants to have a good offensive line because that is what sets the tone for the rest of the offense. In the NFL, if you do not have a good offensive line, it is hard to have any kind of success.

Raiders GM John Spytek sits down with @JTTheBrick and discusses each big signing



◼️Tyler Linderbaum

◼️Jalen Nailor

◼️Maxx Crosby’s return

◼️Quay & Nakobe’s same time signing

◼️Malcom Koonce & Kwite Paye

◼️Eric Stokes



“I let too many good players leave our building last year” pic.twitter.com/GtA08KgS07 — ShifftttyyyQB1🏴‍☠️ (@raiders1022) March 26, 2026

"Once it was clear, he [Tyler Linderbaum] was going to hit the market, we made our best offer. We held a lot of good conversations with Klint and the coaching staff, and how important the center is, in this offense that we are going to run," said Raiders general manager John Spytek.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders got a great one and this offense is going to be better next season.