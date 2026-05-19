Why Raiders' Relevancy Is Good for the NFL

One of the most iconic teams, if not the most iconic, in the history of football is the Raiders. The Raiders are global, and everywhere you go, you see the Raiders. One of the main reasons for that is their global fan base, Raider Nation.

The Nation is all over the whole, and you could find them in a lot of different places. That is something that makes this organization different. When it comes to on-field play, that is where the problem lies for this franchise.

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs through a drill during a Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The Silver and Black have not had much success over the past two decades plus. It has been season after season of disappointment. Even when they have a successful season, they end up taking five steps back every now and then. That is how it has been rolling lately for this team. Even more so, now that they are in Las Vegas. The Raiders have not found success in the desert. But this offseason, there is a different feeling throughout this whole organization.

Raiders Owner Mark Davis | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The NFL Is Better When the Raiders Are Winning

A main reason is the right steps the team has taken this offseason. It feels like they finally got it right with new head coach Klint Kubiak and all the front office personnel they have in place now. Those are the major key points for this team going into next season and for achieving the success they plan to have in the future. It is simple for the NFL. They are better when the Raiders franchise is having success and playing good football for everyone to see.

"I grew up North, where the Raiders were the real Raiders. The Raiders need to be relevant in the National Football League," said NFL analyst Herm Edwards on Good Morning Football. "It is like in anything in sports, in life. There is always a bully. The Raiders are the bully. When they used to come to your town, they would say lock your doors, the Raiders are coming."

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek, and minority owner Tom Brady | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Future Looks Bright

We have seen how Raider Nation feels about the lack of success and the unwatchable product they have put on the field over the last few seasons. They will always cheer them on and be the support they need, but it is time for the organization to give them something to cheer for. When that happens, it will start feeling like true home games for this team, which has been getting overrun by opposing teams' fan bases.