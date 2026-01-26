Another Raiders' HC Candidate Set for a Second Interview

The Las Vegas Raiders' search for a head coach is now entering the final week of January. While their decision on who that will be may already be made or could be announced at any minute, it remains unclear which way they are leaning aside from what appears to be their top three options.

Las Vegas' top choices appear to be Davis Webb of the Denver Broncos, Klint Kubiak of the Seattle Seahawks, and former Miami Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel. However, Las Vegas has continued to interview other coaches in the meantime. Joe Brady is one of those coaches.

The Raiders have no shortage of options to fill their vacancy, as there are several up-and-coming coaches Las Vegas could choose from. Las Vegas' rebuild will be far from easy. However, multiple teams around the league have shown how quickly things can turn with the right coaching hire.

Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady gives instructions during drills during day six of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Tuesday, July 29, 2025 in Pittsford, NY. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Sunday that the Raiders are set to interview Brady for a second time for their vacant head coaching position. Las Vegas has reportedly been searching for a young offensive mind to lead what will be a revamped offense. Brady has several desirable qualities.

"Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady is in Las Vegas for a second head coaching interview with the Raiders, per sources," Schefter said.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll walks off the field after the Raiders defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 14-12 at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Brady has been with the Bills since the 2022 season. He spent the two seasons before that as the Carolina Panthers' offensive coordinator. Before that, he was a part of one of the best college football teams of all time in 2019, with Joe Burrow and the Louisiana State University TIgers.

That means Brady has worked with Burrow, and Josh Allen, albeit at different stages of their respective careers. If he joined the Raiders, Brady would be paired with another highly drafted quarterback in Fernando Mendoza, who the Raiders are likely to select No. 1 overall.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen talks with offensive coordinator Joe Brady during the Buffalo Bills training camp Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2024 at St. John Fisher University. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Raiders General Manager John Spytek recently explained what he and Las Vegas' front office aim to make of what is a critical offseason in the Raiders' history.

“It'll be built organizationally. We want to define what it means to be a Raider. We want people that are excited to be a Raider. We think that this is an exciting job, and we want people where it means a little bit more to be a Raider. And I think when we can find that, we can find those people that are dying to stay here, dying to come here, dying not to leave here, then that success with some stability will be created," Spytek said.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll leaves the field after the game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

