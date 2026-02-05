What Raiders' Ashton Jeanty Makes of Klint Kubiak Hire

The Las Vegas Raiders did not have a good season in 2025. The Raiders had a lot of things that went wrong, and it just got worse as the season went on. When you look back on the season, it was one of the worst in franchise history.

That says a lot about a franchise that is well known around the world and one whose motto is "Just Win Baby." There were not a lot of things that you look back on and say Oh, that is something the Raiders did right or went their way.

One bright spot for the Silver and Black last season came late in the season with rookie running back Ashton Jeanty. Jeanty was the sixth overall pick by the Raiders in the 2025 NFL Draft, as he was entering the NFL as the best running back coming out of college.

That soon turned into disappointment early in the season because of the way Jeanty was being used by the team. As a rookie, it is not Jeanty's fault. But it started coming together at the end of the season for Jeanty.

The Raiders' next head coach is going to be Klint Kubiak. Kubiak is known for his offensive mind. He uses his back very well, and he is going to use Jeanty the right way, and Jeanty will have a better season in year two. The Raiders have good building blocks, and at the center of that is Jeanty.

Jeanty on new Raiders head coach

"I mean, he is hot right now. What he [ Kubiak ] has been doing with the Seahawks, the offense has been special. The way he is getting the backs involved," Jeanty said at Radio Row about Klint Kubiak. "It is exciting to see what he has done so far ... He is going to bring that energy and that momentum from the Seahawks over to us. I think it is a great hire, and I am super excited.

Jeanty looked like himself late in the season, and that is something that the Raiders wanted to see. Jeanty is looking to be a great back in this league, and he is going to continue to grow and be the player that the Raiders drafted him to be. Going into his second season, Jeanty will get a chance already with the Raiders. Jeanty will have a new head coach next season, and it is one he is going to be excited for.

