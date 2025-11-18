What Ashton Jeanty Really Thought of Raiders' Loss to Cowboys
LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders' season continues to take a winding road full of losses, as their offense searches for traction. Las Vegas has been unable to figure out their identity on offense despite having the highest paid offensive coordinator in the National Football League.
The 2025 season has been another season of head scratching decisions and blatant misfires by the Raiders' offense. Chip Kelly marks the third offensive coordinator the Raiders have had in the last three seasons. Yet, Las Vegas has still been stuck with more questions than answers.
In their loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, the Raiders decided to pass the ball all night instead of even remotely trying to get running back Ashton Jeanty involved.
On the mental challenges rookie year poses and the learning process in that...
Ashton Jeanty: "Just perseverance, just continue to trust in my faith, and trust in God. Obviously, it's not going the way I want it to, but it's already written. Whatever is in the future will happen, and I've just got to continue to just keep going and finish the year strong."
On what made the offense lean so heavily into the passing game…
Jeanty: "Yeah, they played a lot of zone coverage, so we were trying to attack them in the coverage, knowing that they're one of the best tackling teams, trying to just catch the ball, get up the field, get extra yards."
On what the team can change in the red zone to convert more touchdowns..
Jeanty: "Just execution, got to be better."
On if it's "frustrating" not getting the ball more...
Jeanty: "No, just get whatever I get, I can't control that."
On if the extended rest between playing Thursday last week and Monday this week was a factor...
Jeanty: "Yeah, we were definitely fresh, but just didn't play well enough. We didn't execute."
On today's game being Salute to Service and how his Dad has inspired him...
Jeanty: "A whole lot. In times like this, you think about others who have had tough times. Things weren't always easy for him while serving in the military, but I've learned a lot of things from him, and it's just amazing to see what he's done and I'll continue to try to follow in his footsteps and be the best that I can in my field."
On if he thinks there is a "common problem" in the offense...
Jeanty: "Yeah, just execution, that's it."
On how the offense can begin improving execution...
Jeanty: "It's not about doing anything more. We have great practices, we work hard, and when it comes game time, just do your job. Everybody's got to do their job."
