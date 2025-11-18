The Next Strange Turn of Ashton Jeanty’s Rookie Season
LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders clearly do not believe in their ground game, or their offensive line. The two go hand in hand, making life tough on a Raiders' offense whose offensive line is banged up. Still, even when not banged up, the Raiders' offensive line struggled.
More of the Same from the Raiders
The Raiders entered Monday night's game against the Cowboys with a similar game plan as the one that has been unsuccessful more times than not this season. Las Vegas continues to line up and throw the ball across the yard, while the No. 6 pick in the most recent NFL Draft sits by idly.
The Raiders finished their Week 12 loss to the Dallas Cowboys with 42 pass attempts with a quarterback that is tied for the most interceptions in the National Football League this season. After using a premium draft pick on a luxury pick in Jeanty, the Raiders have failed to get him involved.
Part of Las Vegas' issue is their offensive line. The Raiders' struggles on the offensive side of the ball have largely come down to that unit. However, the Raiders' front office knew what their offensive line was and was not before they used such a high draft pick on Jeanty.
Las Vegas' offensive line had the most continuity of nearly any of their position groups entering the season. Every starting Raiders' offensive lineman they entered the season with was on the roster last season. The Raiders have a new coaching staff, but the players along the unit are basically the same.
After Sunday's loss to the Cowboys, the Raiders have now passed the ball twice as many times times with Smith as they have run the ball with Jeanty. Las Vegas has played from behind a lot this season, which would explain a high number of passes.
However, the Raiders have been a pass happy team even when they were not losing or were within striking distance. Raiders Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly has taken a curious approach to Las Vegas' offensive game plan in several games this season. Monday was another instance.
There are several things that have impacted the Raiders' offense this season. Poor play and execution, injuries and questionable coaching has led to another dismal season for the Raiders' offense.
However, this season's struggles are more discouraging than last season, as last season's Raiders' front office hardly made any offseason moves that warranted legitimate expectations of improvement with a rookie head coach.
This offseason, the Raiders poured money and several draft picks into improving their offense, making their struggles in the regular season worse than their struggles last season.
