Why Brock Bowers Thinks Raiders Failed vs. Cowboys
LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders' offense was once again doomed by its own roster deficiencies. The Raiders have had a subpar offensive line since last season, if not longer. Their lack of a competent offensive line has all but ruined this season.
The Raiders made several additions to the offensive side of the ball. However, aside from two rookie offensive linemen who have barely played, the Raiders decided against adding quality talent to their offensive line this offseason. Las Vegas added Alex Cappa, but that was not a quality signing.
Las Vegas' coaching staff is searching for answers right now. They may not find them until the offseason.
Watch Bowers discuss below
On what the issue could be on third downs offensively...
Brock Bowers: "It's tough to say. We’ve got to get ourselves in third and manageable and stay on track on the first and second down and put ourselves in a good position."
On noticing if defenses are guarding him differently after returning from his injury...
Bowers: "I don't know. Maybe a little bit. It's hard to tell when I'm playing. We'll see on film."
On if it were was more of an effort to get the ball to him after last week…
Bowers: "Yeah, a little bit. I'm playing with more flexed out, so that was fun to change up."
On what he thinks about the offense right now…
Bowers: "Sometimes when we get first down, we just keep rolling, we just need to stay on track. Like I said, not get ourselves backed up with penalties or negative plays. First downs, just getting some yards, and second down, get some more yards, and then have a third and manageable at the end."
On what's the message from the team going forward...
Bowers: "Yeah, we just got to stay together and keep fighting. We have dudes here that play good football and feel like sometimes it's not reflected on the field. So, we just need to stick together and just keep going."
On if he’s had a similar hard time and what got him through it...
Bowers: "I think last year was tough, too. We're still about the same as we were last year. So, it's definitely tough going through back-to-back years of, not the same thing, but similar records. I don't know, just got to keep your head down, keep working and keep trying to get better."
On what ways this season feels different from last year...
Bowers: "I think Coach [Pete] Carroll has done a really good job, and just all the coaching staff has done a good job keeping everyone together and keeping everyone on the right track. Everyone's still confident in game plans and moving forward."
