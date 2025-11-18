Everything Raiders' Geno Smith Had to Say About Brutal Cowboys Loss
LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders traded for Geno Smith during the offseason to help solidify their quarterback position. It was a legitimate effort by Raiders General Manager John Spytek to address a position that has plagued the Raiders for years.
However, through 10 games, the results have been almost identical to last season when the Raiders' quarterback situation was thought to be in a much worse position than it was with Smith under center. The Raiders' offense has been the perfect storm of deficiencies this season.
Las Vegas' loss to the Dallas Cowboys was just the latest example of what is wrong with the 2025 Raiders.
Watch Smith discuss below
On what went wrong in the first quarter...
Geno Smith: "We've got to score touchdowns in the red zone. It's that simple. They were playing Tampa 2 coverage, just backing up, kind of daring us to run the ball some of those times. We took our shots and we didn't convert. We all got to play better. I got to do better and be better for the guys."
On his overall thoughts of the game plan going into this game...
Smith: "I thought we moved the ball well, I thought we moved the ball up and down the field. I thought we started out pretty good. I think we punted the ball maybe once or twice. I think the only thing that I can say, obviously I haven't watched the film yet, but we've got to convert in the red zone. I don't know what our third down percentages were, but I felt like we could have done better on third downs as well, kept some drives alive. That's really what I saw, I thought the game plan was fine, I thought the plays were there, guys were open, we just got to make more plays."
On when to call for run audibles and his personal accountability...
Smith: "You can check into any play at any time, but would that be the right thing to do? Would you just go off script and just start calling your own plays? I don't think that's the right way to go about it. I think the right thing to do is to do what we practice and what we were coached to do. The plays were there, I don't think there was any issue with the play calling. The plays are there, guys were open.
“You guys watch the film, I know we got a lot of Monday morning quarterbacks who like to watch film and take screenshots and see where guys are open, so I'm sure you guys will see where the guys were open. For me, again, I just got to play better. I keep saying this, if something don't look right out there, blame it on me, right? If it don't look right, blame it on me. That's all you can do. Blame on me. If your kids mess up at school, blame it on me. Car breaks down going to work, blame it on me."
On Jordan Meredith's move to guard and Will Putnam's to center...
Smith: "I thought Will [Putnam] and Jordan [Meredith] did a fine job. I thought they competed their butts off. Again, they were up against a really tough front. They got great guys on that side of the ball, especially in the interior, but I thought they did a great job at just competing and giving me as much time as they could. A few plays broke down here and there, but for the most part, I was able to set my foot and get the ball off. That's really all you can ask from the guys.
“Especially with Will [Putnam], his first start, and Jordan [Meredith] moving the guard, and we're already down Kolton [Miller], it sucked. With offensive linemen, you want continuity, so those guys have just got to keep working. I'm going to keep leaning on those guys, and keep preaching positivity to those guys. I know the world wants to get so negative, but I'm going to keep preaching positivity to those guys, because they work hard, and they deserve all the great things in the world."
