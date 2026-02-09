What Seahawks Super Bowl Win Means for Raiders

The Seattle Seahawks won their second Super Bowl in franchise history on the backs of their dominant defense and an offense that limited mistakes. One of the biggest storylines from that Super Bowl was Sam Darnold and the resiliency he's shown throughout his career to get to this point.

However, for the Las Vegas Raiders, there was one thing they were keeping their eye on. This was a defensive Super Bowl, where both teams' offenses struggled to get any real yardage. Klint Kubiak is set to be their next head coach, so all of their attention was on how he was able to rise up to the occasion. What did they learn from his playcalling and offensive schemes?

What Did They Learn

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) celebrates with the Vince Lombardi trophy on the podium after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Raiders would've felt a lot less confident in their new head coach if the Seahawks hadn't won, but he showed encouraging signs for their offense. For starters, this is a game where Kenneth Walker III won Super Bowl MVP off of his 135 yards on 27 carries.

Even when the New England Patriots were able to get past the Seahawks' offensive line and stop Walker III for little to no gain, Kubiak wasn't afraid to lean on his running back and let the cards fall where they may. That's the exact attitude he has to have with Ashton Jeanty in his first year as a head coach, as Jeanty's used to rushers getting to him quickly.

Faith in the Run

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) catches a touchdown pass against Houston Texans linebacker Henry To'Oto'O (39) in the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The biggest difference here is that Kubiak gave his running backs time and space to carry the ball, and didn't go away from them, even when it led to drives stalling out. Darnold wasn't hitting on his big-time throws either, which makes Jeanty's outlook on his sophomore season even better.

There were too many instances where Pete Carroll would go away from Jeanty and try to get the pass game going to give him an easier time, which often led to turnovers with Geno Smith as their quarterback. Kubiak knew how to perfectly balance when to throw and when to play hard-nosed football, and I have faith that Jeanty will flourish under him due to his willingness to run the ball.

Relying on a Tight End

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks tight end AJ Barner (88) catches a pass between New England Patriots safety Craig Woodson (31) and New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones (25) in the first half in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

In a game where offense didn't come easily, one of Darnold's most reliable targets was tight end AJ Barner. Barner is responsible for catching Darnold's lone touchdown pass and was second in total receptions for the Seahawks among all their pass catchers.

There's a clear emphasis being placed on the tight end position in Kubiak's offense, which is perfect for the Raiders, who have one of the best tight ends in the NFL. Brock Bowers' stock may have gone down after a disappointing sophomore season, but the potential is still there for him to take over their offense and become a franchise legend.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) looks on before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Barners' touchdown catch was a designed play where Darnold rolled out of the pocket and hit him in stride. He waltzed into the endzone untouched, and if he can get Bowers the same type of openness, he'll be able to replicate the success he had in his rookie season and more. No disrespect to Barner, but Bowers is a more talented tight end all around.

Kubiak had no problem calling designed plays for him, and looked at Barner as a real weapon in the Seahawks passing attack. Similar to Jeanty, last year's Raiders offense was hot and cold when it came to Bowers, with him not getting the catches he deserved. I expect that to change under Kubiak, and the Super Bowl shows that Bowers is in for a comeback in year three.

Mistake-Free Football

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) smiles as he celebrates after the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fernando Mendoza will presumably be the next quarterback Kubiak will work with, and he isn't a player who turned the ball over a bunch in college. A key factor in the Seahawks' win over the Patriots was their victory in the turnover battle. Darnold was able to stay in the pocket and face the pressure he was seeing and throw dimes across the field, knowing he was going to get hit.

One of Mendoza's most admirable traits is his toughness, and if he can avoid throwing interceptions, all of the pieces are in place for Kubiak to run the Raiders offense as he did against the Patriots in their Super Bowl win.

