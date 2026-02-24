What Raiders GM John Spytek Is Really Looking For at the NFL Combine

It is that time of the year when teams are in the process of looking at their roster and looking at different ways to make it better. This is the time to look at the roster and see the holes, needs, and what you need to do better this offseason to make sure you give your team the best chance of winning next season. The Las Vegas Raiders are starting that with the NFL Scouting Combine this week. It is an important time for this franchise once again.

The Silver and Black have a lot of different holes on their roster on both sides of the ball. That is why they want to get a close look at the talent that will be displayed this week at the combine. The Raiders have the draft capital in the 2026 NFL Draft , but the important thing for them is finding the players that are the best fit for the team and how they want the team to look on the field. The Raiders have the right guys in the building to do that.

Watch Raiders' John Spytek from the NFL Scouting Combine

Raiders general manager John Spytek wants to do whatever it takes to get things going on the right track. But he wants to build this thing the right way and make sure it brings stability to a franchise that has not had much or any of it over the past few decades.

The Raiders are in a rebuilding year, and Spytek knows the importance of getting it right for the Raiders. This is another important draft for the Raiders, and they want to draft their future players this year.

"I think just from an organizational standpoint, you know, what are we looking for, globally on a player, not just arm length or speed and all that, or vision," said Raiders general manager John Spytek.

"I think it helps the scouts speak the same language because we grade players the same year after year. The coaches, we all know what we are looking for. And there is just a lot less that goes into it. You just check boxes."

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

"Opposed to you know, what is the right perfect arm length or play style or intelligence. I would not say I am analytical, just thorough and a lot of depth. I think you are always looking for an edge. Your ability to process and maintain, and use a lot of information is huge."

