Raiders GM John Spytek Talks Maxx Crosby, No. 1 Pick From Combine

After adding what could be a generational tight end in the first round two offseasons ago and what appears to be a workhorse running back in the first-round last season, the Las Vegas Raiders are hoping this year's NFL Draft will serve as the next step in their rebuild.

The Raiders should be one of the most represented teams at the NFL Combine this offseason, as they have enough draft picks to make this offseason an extremely productive one. They must have a better draft haul than they did last season. This year's draft class must produce quickly.

Las Vegas has a lot to look forward to in the draft, and throughout the rest of the offseason, as they are essentially working with a blank slate.

The Raiders are expected to use the No. 1 overall pick on quarterback Fernando Mendoza. The Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback will be the eighth quarterback the Raiders have started since the 2023 season. Mendoza to the Raiders seems to be all but a lock. As it should be.

Still, Spytek explained what it is he believes will be necessary for the Raiders' franchise quarterback. Many of the traits Spytek described sound like those Mendoza's college coaches and teammates have confirmed he possesses.

"A leader, tough as hell. Somebody that loves to play football, maniacal preparer. Obviously, someone that can throw the ball well. I think just somebody that loves the game and will give everything to their teammates, a selfless person," Spytek said at the NFL Combine on Tuesday.

"Somebody that is going to give their team everything that they've got every time they are out there. Prepare the right way, lead the right way. I think there is a great humility and selflessness that is required to play that position at a high level."

Spytek noted that there will be many factors he and the Raiders' front office will consider while scouting players at the combine. Las Vegas has 10 picks in the draft and is expected to use those picks to address the multiple glaring needs on its roster, most notably along the offensive line.

"We are just looking for good football players. There are a million things that we evaluate as a part of the process. It is a little bit of a unique spot in college right now, with some of the guys coming off the COVID year and getting the extra years. We are just looking for good players at the end of the day," Spytek said.

