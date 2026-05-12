What Interesting NFL Schedule Leak Hints at for Raiders

After multiple impressive rounds of additions to their roster, the Las Vegas Raiders are hard at work preparing for the upcoming season. Las Vegas' front office has done its part this offseason, adding the necessary talent to put a better product on the field this season compared to seasons past.

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (center) poses with general manager John Spytek (left) and head coach Klint Kubiak at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center after being selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Schedule Release

Las Vegas is coming off two seasons in which it lost 10 games in a row. This is a feat nearly unheard of in the history of the National Football League. However, it puts into perspective just how bad things have been for the Raiders and why the schedule release matters.

The Raiders know the teams they will play, but will have to wait until later this week to find out the full schedule. While dates will be released soon, there is already information about the Raiders' 2026 schedule. Notably, the Raiders' 2026 strength of schedule ranks near the top of the league.

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raiders' Goals

Many factors go into a team's strength of schedule, but it is understood that a team's offseason strength of schedule is based on the teams on its schedule and how those teams performed last season, meaning there is only so much that can be taken from it.

Still, it is evident that just as much as the Raiders have improved, they still have work to do on their roster. Their coaching staff has its work cut out for it this offseason as well. Raiders General Manager John Spytek explained how much Las Vegas' front office wanted to add talent to the roster.

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

"I think you want to limit the amount of pressure you have on that guy from the start. Now, if you have a young quarterback, I'm not necessarily in favor of running him out there right away either, so another quality player that can play the quarterback position if you have a young quarterback,” Spytek said.

“And obviously, a great offensive line, a run game, all the things that can limit his chances to really get killed. And a great defense too, because if he doesn't feel like he's got to go out there and score 35 points every week, I think that's helpful."

Before the full schedule is released, take a look at each team's strength of schedule for 2026. 👀



📺: NFL Schedule Release - Thursday at 8pm ET on ESPN/NFLN pic.twitter.com/eChBp3QMVa — NFL (@NFL) May 11, 2026

The Raiders have lost far more than they have won lately, which is another reason the schedule release is important. It is one step closer to the Raiders taking the field and moving past the past few seasons filled with losing. Spytek is confident Las Vegas is headed in the right direction.

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs through a drill during a Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

"I think we're going to build this team the right way , and this league is littered with examples of teams that went from a top five pick to the NFC Championship, the Super Bowl. We've seen it the last couple years,” Spytek said.

“I mean, the Patriots won four games last year, and they were in the big game. The year before, the Commanders picked second and were in the NFC Championship game. So, we're going to build it the right way, and we'll see what comes."

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; The Las Vegas Raiders shield logo at midfield at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As the Raiders' front office could likely attest, every little thing matters when it comes to rebuilding a roster with as many holes as the one Spytek inherited. His second season at the helm is another opportunity for him and the organization to take a step forward together.

The roster moves the Raiders have made, and the brand-new coaching staff they have assembled, make it fair to believe Las Vegas will be as prepared as possible for whatever the season may bring. At the moment, they appear poised to be more competitive in every game this season than last.